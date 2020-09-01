Footy fun: Junior teams getting caught in Bears ‘mouse trap’

ATTENTION all under-9 footballers tackling the Redbank Plains Bear this season - watch out for the "mouse trap''.

That's a move that rewarded the spirited young Bears in their latest Ipswich competition game against Norths Tigers.

For popular Bears coach Luke Moriarty, seeing his players learn new skills and try them successfully in matches is particularly rewarding.

But that's what coaching junior footy is about.

"The main thing is fun and starting to learn the basics,'' said Moriarty who is in his fourth year coaching at the club.

"I especially like to get them tackling, their tackling techniques. That is probably the thing that takes the longest for them to get the confidence for. Get their head in the right spot and that.''

Players in the Redbank Plains under-9 team are keen to try out some new attacking moves. Picture: Gary Reid

Moriarty is also introducing some creative attacking skills.

"I've taught them the old 'mouse trap' move,'' he said.

That's when the halfback does a wrap-around as bait to leave the defence unsure where the attacking team is running from.

"I try to give them a few basic ones like that every couple of weeks or so and see how they go with it,'' the coach said.

"They scored two tries from it on the weekend. That's a big thrill and the crowd enjoys it as well.''

However, the mouse trap is just one of the plays the Bears Red team youngsters are learning.

VALUABLE LEARNING: Norths juniors encouraged to be good teammates

Action from the latest Redbank Plains under-9 team's rugby league game against Norths. Picture: Gary Reid

Moriarty grew up in Coffs Harbour, playing rugby league from junior to first grade level before moving into the Ipswich area.

The former five-eight/centre from a rugby league family checked out the Bears club and has gained a lot of satisfaction coaching a group of kids each year since under 6s.

"I get a lot of enjoyment out of it,'' he said.

"It's good to see them pull off a nice tackle or a good run and seeing the joy on their faces.''

A Redbank Plains Bears under-9 player spots space to run. Picture: Gary Reid

His current under-9 side has three originals from the first season he took up coaching.

That is largely due to COVID-19 where three under-9 teams started the year before the sporting shutdown.

After the break, the Bears were only able to assemble one under-9 side. But the Redbank Plains club has teams playing in every grade since the competition was restored in early August.

The Redbank Plains under-9 footballer tries to shake off the determined Norths tackler. Picture: Gary Reid

Moriarty is happy to be helping the young footballers playing on as well as the newcomers to footy.

"They are all good kids, having a lot of fun and they're playing well,'' he said.

"All the parents have been very supportive.''

The team trains one night a week at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

Just look out for their next attacking surprise.