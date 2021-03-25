Footy frustration as wet weather takes toll on fields

Another weekend of football matches is in doubt due to the wet weather soaking fields.

Another weekend of football matches is in doubt due to the wet weather soaking fields.

AFTER all the rain this week, it was inevitable some fields wouldn't be playable in this weekend's round of Football Queensland and Football Brisbane fixtures.

The Ipswich Knights were checking if Souths United could host Friday night's Football Queensland Premier League 1 match after Eric Evans Oval was too waterlogged to play on.

"It definitely won't be on at Bundamba,'' Knights head coach Andy Ogden said. "We can't even get on to train. It's horrendous.''

Similarly, the scheduled Friday night Brisbane Premier League encounter between Western Spirit and the Centenary Stormers has been postponed until Tuesday night.

Kippen Park was also too soggy after all the wet weather.

However, Western Pride operations manager Pye Augustine was confident the two senior team matches would proceed at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

After last weekend's washed out game against Sunshine Coast, the Western Pride men are desperate to play their first match of the Football Queensland Premier League 1 season. They are preparing to tackle Southside Eagles at 7.30pm.

That Saturday game is scheduled to follow the National Premier League Women's encounter between Pride and Souths United.

The Pride women drew 3-3 with QAS last weekend after a first-round 6-3 loss to Moreton Bay United.

Ogden said his team had a gym session on Tuesday night and planned an indoor session tonight with the field off limits to training.

He was waiting to see if Souths United can host the game.

"That's two weeks now we haven't been able to get on a field,'' Ogden said. "Not ideal at all.''

Pride coach Brian Hastings was planning similar indoor training this week after his team has gone three weeks without a match due to a bye and washout.

In the BPL, former Western Spirit coach Mario Malesevic was looking forward to his Centenary Stormers match at Kippen Park.

However with the fields soaked and limited time to mow, the match has been postponed.

Malesevic is pleased to see his former assistant Reggie Yaqub taking charge and working with a number of players he previously coached in the Capital League 1 competition.

Billed as a local derby, the game has been rescheduled to Tuesday night with the Reserves game at 6.30pm and main match at 8.30pm.

"It's good for Reggie to have the opportunity to take that first team role,'' Malesevic said.

"He seems to have everything together pretty well there.

"I'm looking forward to see how they (Spirit players) do as well.''

Western Spirit head coach Reginald Yaqub. Picture: David Lems



Spirit lost 7-2 to the Brisbane Knights a fortnight ago after beating UQ 4-2 in their BPL debut.

Malesevic was keen for some football with his side's FFA Cup match looming against Sunshine Coast Fire at Kawana on Easter Saturday.

"I don't want to miss out on too many games,'' he said.

"We're pretty much getting our squads together, getting ourselves settled.''

This weekend's other lower grade matches could also be subject to how fields recover today and tomorrow.

GAME DAY

Matches subject to condition of fields.

FQPL1: Friday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Knights v Souths United - match yet to be confirmed. No longer at Bundamba.

Saturday (7.30pm): Western Pride v Southside Eagles at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex, Flinders View. Still on at this stage.

BPL: Tuesday night (8.30pm): Western Spirit v Centenary Stormers at Kippen Park, Goodna.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v North Pine at Bob Brock Park. Still on at this stage.

Saturday (7pm) - Ripley Valley v Moggill at Ironbark Park, South Ripley. Still on at this stage.

NPLW: Saturday (5.15pm) - Western Pride v Souths United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Still on at this stage.