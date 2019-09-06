Footy finals: Last chance to bid for glory

Brothers celebrate a try on their way to A-Grade victory against Goodna and securing a spot in the grand final.

BOMBER'S BLAST

IT'S Rugby League Ipswich preliminary finals this weekend with one team coming off a loss, with the other tasting victory to keep their season alive.

Come 5pm Sunday, one team will be having Mad Monday while the other will start their week of preparation for their grand final.

A Grade: Goodna v Swifts (Sunday 3pm).

Goodna started last week's qualifying final fast but were run down by a grinding Brothers outfit led by Chris Ash.

Swifts remained in the fight with Redbank before forging away late in the game.

Goodna did things right in the first half before going away from what was working in the second half. That enabled the Bretheren to work themselves back into the game and secure victory.

Goodna lacked the polish in their plays, probably due to only playing one game in the past three weeks.

They will be out to prove that it was only a minor hiccup in their quest for grand final glory.

The pre-game loss of exciting fullback Ono So'olaio was a major blow plus the Eagles just couldn't get the ball in the hands of excitement machine centre Brett Kelly.

Swifts played a patience game against Redbank by staying with them early before their fitness edge out wide proved a big difference.

Both Swifts wingers were in a dangerout mood with Pae Samatua making some great charges. Harold Mosby scored three tries after some superb inside ball from Ricki Mato.

Swifts forwards also didn't take a backward step with the ever reliable Jake O'Doherty leading from the front.

Swifts will need to be on their game this week as the Eagles will be smarting from last week's loss.

It promises to be an exciting affair.

Tip: Goodna.

Reserve Grade: Brothers v Fassifern (Sunday 1.15pm).

Brothers were defeated by Goodna last weekend in a game that most people thought they would win.

Fassifern accounted for a committed Swifts' outfit.

Brothers had been the form team in this competition for most of the year but ran into a Goodna side that just wanted the win more.

Last year's premiers will not dwell on the loss and will come out this week to show everyone that it was only a blimp on the radar.

Fassifern's effort last week showed that they will not exit this competition without a fight. The likely addition of Callum Mcinnes from injury will improve their chances.

The Bombers must take their chances and play a brand of football that keeps the ball out of Brothers' hands.

Tip: Brothers.

Under 20: Goodna v Redbank (Sunday 11.30am).

Goodna were blown off the park last weekend by a slicker and committed Brothers outfit.

Redbank shot out of the blocks in the first half before withstanding a strong Norths' fight back.

The Eagles will need to put the big loss out of their thinking and return to the style of football that enabled them to win a lot of games this year.

The Bears will be hoping for a fast start again this week but will need to work on maintaining a lead.

Goodna were the better team when these sides met this year on several occassions but it all will count for nothing if they play the style they did last week.

Redbank have a big chance of causing an upset but must complete their sets and get the better of field position.

Tip: Goodna.

The junior preliminary finals are on Saturday.

1.15pm: Under 13 - Brothers v Redbank

2.30pm: Under 14 - Brothers v Norths

4pm: Under 15 - Norths v Redbank

5.30pm: Under 16 - Redbank v Goodna

7pm: Under 18 - Goodna v Brothers

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The game was played after my column went to print but what a performance from the Ipswich Flyers. They are a team that represents our great city with Pride and total class. It was great also to see that it was filled with local players.

2. While Ash Barty may not have won the US Open, the way she handles defeat is one of her greatest attributes. She is again the number one player in the world.

Sinner: 1. QRL boss Bruce Hatcher can't be serious by saying that four Sydney teams should merge and bring a team in from Perth and Adelaide. The next team should be based in Brisbane.

Did you know? 1. Carlton defeated Richmond to win the 1972 grand final scoring an amazing 177 points (28.9). The losing Tigers team scored 150 (22.18).

2. The most common name to play AFL football is Smith (119 players). The most common name to win grand finals is Johnson (14).

Bomber's best: My horse tip last week Ocean Addict was trapped wide and did a great job to run second.

This week one team in the NRL (Sharks) and one in the AFL (Western Bulldogs) will win their respective games.