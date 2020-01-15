Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarred Phillip Lawrence pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.
Jarred Phillip Lawrence pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Footy coach, former NRL player busted in cocaine shame

Shayla Bulloch
15th Jan 2020 1:49 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COACH and former footy star who was caught with a bag of drugs in a Sunshine Coast nightclub blamed a stressful Christmas period on his illegal behaviour.

Jarred Lawrence, a former professional NRL player and current coach for Kawana Junior Rugby League Club, told police he was celebrating with friends on December 22 when someone handed him a bag of cocaine at Post Office Bar on Ocean St.

Security busted the former Canberra Raiders player holding the bag in the toilets and called police who charged him with possessing dangerous drugs.

Jarred Phillip Lawrence pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.
Jarred Phillip Lawrence pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawrence, a father who is heavily involved in the local rugby league scene, added his first drug offence to his criminal history when he pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Defence lawyer Hugh Stitt said the 45-year-old coached two teams at the club and was a regular volunteer.

Lawrence made four appearances for the Canberra Raiders from 2001 to 2004.

Lawrence pleaded played four games for the Canberra NRL side.
Lawrence pleaded played four games for the Canberra NRL side.

The Buderim man migrated from New Zealand and now owns a manufacturing business distributing wet wipes to gyms.

Mr Stitt said Lawrence had a stressful festive season and asked magistrate Barry Barrett to consider not recording a conviction due to Lawrence's blue card requirements.

Lawrence was ordered to complete a drug diversion course and was placed on four months good behaviour.

No conviction was recorded.

canberra raiders cocaine charges editors picks ocean st post office bar scd court scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Thousands of Queensland school leavers’ dreams have been realised, with university offers released today. Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        premium_icon Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        News Described by a founder as “Tinder for walking”, a group exercise club is gaining...

        Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        premium_icon Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        Crime A magistrate has warned a father-of-four not to trust his dealer

        Brothers’ bodies to be retrieved from plane crash site

        premium_icon Brothers’ bodies to be retrieved from plane crash site

        Breaking A Toowoomba pilot and his brother were killed in the crash.