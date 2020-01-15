Footy coach, former NRL player busted in cocaine shame

Jarred Phillip Lawrence pleaded guilty at court on Wednesday to possessing dangerous drugs.

A COACH and former footy star who was caught with a bag of drugs in a Sunshine Coast nightclub blamed a stressful Christmas period on his illegal behaviour.

Jarred Lawrence, a former professional NRL player and current coach for Kawana Junior Rugby League Club, told police he was celebrating with friends on December 22 when someone handed him a bag of cocaine at Post Office Bar on Ocean St.

Security busted the former Canberra Raiders player holding the bag in the toilets and called police who charged him with possessing dangerous drugs.

Lawrence, a father who is heavily involved in the local rugby league scene, added his first drug offence to his criminal history when he pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Defence lawyer Hugh Stitt said the 45-year-old coached two teams at the club and was a regular volunteer.

Lawrence made four appearances for the Canberra Raiders from 2001 to 2004.

The Buderim man migrated from New Zealand and now owns a manufacturing business distributing wet wipes to gyms.

Mr Stitt said Lawrence had a stressful festive season and asked magistrate Barry Barrett to consider not recording a conviction due to Lawrence's blue card requirements.

Lawrence was ordered to complete a drug diversion course and was placed on four months good behaviour.

No conviction was recorded.