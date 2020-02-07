Footy club with heart

The Ipswich Jets have confirmed again what a great family club they are with a successful fundraiser for a former player that has fallen on tough times.

The player is BRL Premiership winner in Tu’u Maori who has been diagnosed with the terrible disease MND.

The club fundraiser was $20 for a number with the winner receiving $1000. The numbers were snapped up quickly with the winner being longtime club official Phil Brady.

Phil has been with the club for over 10 years and has had many jobs from running water, helping support staff on training nights and also game days.

Phil’s dedication to the club cannot be faulted and has even paid his own way to PNG and North Queensland to help the team, making him a popular figure with players, coaching and support staff.

Phil has a huge heart and when he found out that he had won the top prize immediately donated it back to the fundraiser. What a Champion Bloke, the Ipswich Jets are thankful that you are one of them.

The AFLW goes from strength-to-strength and this year it welcomes another four teams into the fold. The addition of Richmond, Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast will bring the number of teams to 14 for the longer

eight round competetion. Since its inception in 2017 the league has risen enormously with the skill level growing each year.

The Adelaide Crows are the favourites for this year’s title but will get some strong opposition from the North Melbourne Kangaroos, the Melbourne Demons and newcomers the Richmond Tigers.

The competetion starts tonight with the Tigers battling the Blues, while the Brisbane Lions will have a home game on Saturday where they will battle the Crows. It won’t be long before local Ipswich fans will be able to travel to the new Springfield Stadium to cheer on the Female Lions.

HEROES

1. English Super League - Great to finally see some rugby league back on our TV screens. Now bring on the NRL.

2. Jeff Horn/Tim Tszyu - The date has been set for April 22 with only the venue to now be decided. It promises to be one of the biggest fights in Australia this year.

VILLIANS

1. ACB - Poor organisation from them to not allocate a spare day for the BBL Final. Rain is forecast for Sydney meaning the BBL will probably be a wash out and the title handed to the Sixers. It will be a poor way to end what has been a good but long season of T20 cricket.

2. ARU - The governing body has completely stuffed up negotiations with head broadcaster Fox Sports who look very likely now to walk away from a 25-year partnership in place since Union turned professional.

SPORTING BIRTHDAYS

1966 - Kristin Otto - German Swimmer who won six Olympic gold medals

ON THIS DAY

1949 - Joe DiMaggio becomes the 1st $100,000 a year baseball player signing for the New York Yankees

1989 - The 40th NHL All-Stars Game is played with “the Great One” Wayne Gretsky claiming MVP honours.

2014 - Winter Olympics XXII opens in Sochi Russia

BOMBER’S BEST

Well I had a shocker with my tips last week with Manchester City losing and Arsenal only managing a draw.

I am steering clear of the EPL this week and heading to the NBL where our Mighty Brisbane Bullets will cover the 5.5 line against the New Zealand Breakers.