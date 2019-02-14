Footy club rallies around boy with tennis ball sized tumour

WHEN one of their own is struggling, footy is pushed to one side and Brothers truly live up to their name.

The Ipswich rugby league club rallied around the grandson of stalwart James McGill in the wake of news that destabilised his family.

In October of last year, a tumour the size of a tennis ball was found on six-year-old Jack Thompson's brain and within three days he underwent a six-hour operation to remove it.

A couple of days after the surgery Jack lost his speech and ability to move while recovering in hospital, which were later diagnosed as Posterior Fossea syndrome and Transient Cerebellar Mutism.

"He was basically trapped in his body for a couple of months,” James said.

A contingent of Brothers players checked in for a visit alongside Brisbane Broncos hooker and club junior Jake Turpin and asked if there was anything they could do to help out.

"I've never been one to ask for help,” James said.

When it came time for Jack to return to his Raceview home last month the family were caught off guard, thinking they had more time to better equip it for his needs.

James was "under the pump” to find a solution but his wife gently reminded him there was a large group of people ready and waiting to assist.

So he put in a couple of calls to get started on the most pressing need; upgrading the home's bathroom.

Co-ordinated by club captain Matt Kuss and Isaac Creedy, Brothers players from a wide range of trades chipped in to complete the overhaul over the course of two weeks.

Helped by people the family was close to and some they had never met, companies soon started contributing as well, with some offering free labour, materials or both.

The finishing touches were applied last Friday.

Mr Kuss, who has been at Brothers since he was six, said the idea of not helping never crossed his mind.

"It's a big family to me,” he said.

"It was quite easy to set up.

"I'm the fourth generation of my family at the club and there are lots of boys like me there. It's about mateship and family, not just footy.”

James, who holds a 40 year association with the club and is the treasurer of the old boy's association, said it was a "humbling” experience.

"At the end of the day they might be just footballers but they've got a heart of gold when it comes to helping their own,” he said.

Jack's speech and movement are improving with every passing week and he attends therapy at hospital three days a week but doctors cannot put a time frame on a full recovery.

"What it comes down to is his brain and his body actually starting to communicate again,” James said.

"He has to learn to do the things over again. He's able to articulate a lot, he tells us quite often when we're doing something wrong.

"For three months he couldn't even eat, he had to eat using a tube. Now he's eating most stuff and he's such a vibrant little man.

"I know they say kids are very resilient but even they have their limits.”

Brothers are planning more fundraisers to support Jack and the Men of League Foundation have been in touch with the family to come on board.