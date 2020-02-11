Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMMUNITY FIRST: Mark Newton announced he would be running in the March local election as Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate.
COMMUNITY FIRST: Mark Newton announced he would be running in the March local election as Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate.
News

Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Mark Newton, it's the community aspect of local government that appeals to him.

That's why he decided to throw his hat in the ring, announcing he would run for council at the upcoming local election.

He said, while it was hard to make future promises on behalf of a six-person council, he hoped to improve the lifestyle of those living and working in the region.

"We have been here for more than 20 years now and our children are here," Mr Newton said.

"So we want to maintain that lifestyle but also improve it for future generations."

Mr Newton said water and the economy were top priorities for him and that he supported a Toowoomba to Brisbane passenger rail.

"We obviously need more footpaths to encourage a healthier lifestyle and as well as linking Gatton to the uni, should we be also linking it to Forest Hill," he said.

Though he ran in the by-election, after former councillor Jim McDonald left local for state politics, Mr Newton's drive to enter council dates back further.

A member of the Chamber, Mr Newton was involved in launching the Shop Local gift card, which encourages shoppers to buy from businesses in the region and bolster the economy.

He said his heavy community involvement proved his commitment to the region and equipped him for councillor responsibilities.

"I sit on the Lockyer Valley audit and risk committee as an independent community member," he said.

"I've been involved at Faith Lutheran College as their board chair for six years and I've been on the board for nine years - I'm on the finance committee, as well."

lockyer valley council elections lockyer valley regional council politics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 of the best films to watch on Valentines Day

        5 of the best films to watch on Valentines Day

        News Here’s a list of the best films to watch this Valentine’s Day.

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:15 PM
        ‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

        premium_icon ‘Normal, hardworking bloke’ drove after taking meth

        News A MAN with a lifetime of near-perfect driving has ruined his record with one...

        • 11th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        premium_icon Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

        News Ipswich hairdresser caught in volcanic storm

        Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        premium_icon Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

        News Three friends each with their own craft skills open a new shop full of handmade...