Footpaths connecting uni, surrounding towns on top of agenda

COMMUNITY FIRST: Mark Newton announced he would be running in the March local election as Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate.

FOR Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Mark Newton, it's the community aspect of local government that appeals to him.

That's why he decided to throw his hat in the ring, announcing he would run for council at the upcoming local election.

He said, while it was hard to make future promises on behalf of a six-person council, he hoped to improve the lifestyle of those living and working in the region.

"We have been here for more than 20 years now and our children are here," Mr Newton said.

"So we want to maintain that lifestyle but also improve it for future generations."

Mr Newton said water and the economy were top priorities for him and that he supported a Toowoomba to Brisbane passenger rail.

"We obviously need more footpaths to encourage a healthier lifestyle and as well as linking Gatton to the uni, should we be also linking it to Forest Hill," he said.

Though he ran in the by-election, after former councillor Jim McDonald left local for state politics, Mr Newton's drive to enter council dates back further.

A member of the Chamber, Mr Newton was involved in launching the Shop Local gift card, which encourages shoppers to buy from businesses in the region and bolster the economy.

He said his heavy community involvement proved his commitment to the region and equipped him for councillor responsibilities.

"I sit on the Lockyer Valley audit and risk committee as an independent community member," he said.

"I've been involved at Faith Lutheran College as their board chair for six years and I've been on the board for nine years - I'm on the finance committee, as well."