A woman is in hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver on a Caloundra footpath this morning.
News

Footpath horror as runaway car smashes into pedestrian

Ashley Carter
by
29th Jan 2019 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM
A WOMAN is in hospital after she was hit by an elderly driver at Caloundra this morning.

Witnesses say the driver was pulling into a carpark on Bulcock St about 10.25am when he accelerated too hard, drove over a tree and hit the woman.

"She just went on top of the bonnet and came straight back down," Shane Bennett said.

"He's hit the lady hard enough that his number plate has a big bend in it."

Numerous people rushed to the aid of the woman, aged in her 70s, before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and took her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with back pain, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

"She was responsive, she was talking. She didn't go unconscious or anything," Mr Bennett said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the street was closed for about 10 minutes while the incident was cleared, but has reopened.

Another witness, who chose not to be identified, said the driver, aged in his 90s, was visibly shaken and looked "very pale and confused".

The driver stayed in the car while assisting police with inquiries.

"My heart just went out for him. He looked like he just had the weight of the world on his shoulders," Mr Bennett said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

