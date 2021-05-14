Footbridge improves access at popular train station

A new footbridge was installed at East Ipswich train station, marking a major milestone in the multi-million-dollar project to make the station accessible for all.

A STEEL footbridge will improve access at an Ipswich train station, after it was installed late last week.

The 35-tonne bridge is just part of a massive multimillion-dollar project aiming to make the East Ipswich train station more accessible.

Improved accessible parking and a new “modern” station building with entrances on Merton St and Coronation St are among features the project promises to deliver.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the completion of the bridge marked a major milestone within the project.

“(It) will benefit our local community and visitors to the area,” Ms Howard said.

“The 25-metre-long steel footbridge is a key feature of the upgrade.”

Ipswich commuters and residents were invited to have their say on concept designs for a new East Ipswich train station.

As work continues on the project, station customers can look forward to the construction of a new enclosure in which up to 24 bikes can be stored securely as well as new stair connections and lifts.

The current lifts were installed in 1972.

“Importantly, improved accessible parking and upgraded hearing loops will also be delivered,” Ms Howard said.

“(As will) platform shelters, upgraded CCTV, lighting and signage.”

Installation of the bridge was carried out across May 8 and 9.

It was among 17 train stations upgraded as part of the State Government’s half-a-billion-dollar station accessibility upgrade program.

“Now that (the bridge is) installed, work on the stair connections and lifts will eventually enable step-free access between all platforms,” Ms Howard said.

“Once complete, everyone in our community including people using mobility devices or with hearing or vision impairment, seniors, people with injuries and those travelling with prams and luggage, will be able to easily and safely access all parts of East Ipswich station.”

