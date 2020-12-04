Menu
As a football match in Uzbekistan descended into chaos, a player took things to another level with this flying kung-fu kick on the referee.
Offbeat

Footballer’s shocking attack on referee

by Etienne Fermie, The Sun
4th Dec 2020 11:38 AM

A football player launched a flying kung-fu kick at a referee as tensions boiled over at the end of a match.

Neftchi Fergana and Turon Yaypan were battling it out in a winner-takes-all promotion clash on the final day of the league season in the Uzbekistan Pro League.

Turon, who went into the match in second-place, managed to leapfrog their rivals with a 1-0 victory snatched with an 81st minute goal.

At the final whistle, all hell broke loose, with furious Neftchi players provoking disgraceful scenes, leading to the referee running for dear life.

An angry mob of fans ran on the pitch and towards the helpless official.

And one player, named in local press as Shavkat Nasibullayev, took things even further.

The 36-year-old defender launched a flying kung-fu kick at the referee, sending him sprawling.

But things didn't stop there, as the alert ref instantly bounced to his feet and ran towards the tunnel, ducking and diving through hordes of people trying to chase him.

Police had to calm the scene, while a number of Uzbek football dignitaries are said to have been at the game.

Uzbek PFL spokesman Sherzod Radjabov said: "The whole of Uzbekistan, the whole football community saw it.

"Everyone knows that the match was decisive for a ticket to the Super League.

"Neftchi fans after the game couldn't contain their emotions and ran out on the field.

"There will be an investigation into the pressure and use of force against officials. The participants in the incident, whoever it is, will be punished."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Footballer's shocking attack on referee

