Tyrell Robinson is out on bail, awaiting sentencing.
Soccer

English footballer faces jail over sex with 14yo

by Samantha Lock
17th Jun 2020 5:39 PM

AN ENGLISH football player has confessed to having sex with a 14-year-old girl and sharing indecent images of a child on social media platform Snapchat.

Ex-Arsenal star Tyrell Robinson, 22, pleaded guilty to the sex offence before Bradford Crown Court, in the north of England, and was warned he could face jail time, The Sun reports.

The former Bradford City player admitted engaging in sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Robinson admitted engaging in sexual activity with the teenager in Bradford on August 13, 2018.

He also entered a guilty plea to making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat on the same date.

However, he denied a further charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in December 2017, and the court heard the prosecution would not proceed with this count.

The winger was arrested in August 2018 and later sacked by Bradford for gross misconduct.

Robinson was granted bail until his sentencing and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register before he left court.

Judge Jonathan Rose said: "Dealing with you Robinson, you pleaded guilty to all matters save the last count. The prosecution will not seek to try you on that count.

"Your case is now adjourned to be sentenced."

He continued: "You must not assume that the fact that I'm adjourning sentence and granting you bail is to mean that any particular sentence will be imposed upon you."

Robinson will be sentenced at a later date.

Tyrell Robinson’s career is over.

At the time of Robinson's arrest, Bradford City Football Club said in a statement: "Bradford City Football Club has parted company with Tyrell Robinson.

"This comes after West Yorkshire Police confirmed charges had been brought against Robinson, following his arrest in August 2018.

"Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract on grounds of committing gross misconduct."

Robinson will go on trial on April 12 next year.

He came through Arsenal's academy as a youngster and moved to West Bromwich Albion, before joining Bradford on a free transfer in August 2017.

The footballer, who can play left-back or left-wing, was earmarked for big things under manager Michael Collins.

Robinson made 28 appearances for the club, including 13 league starts, with his final appearance in a 2-0 defeat in August 2018.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Footballer faces jail over sex with 14yo

