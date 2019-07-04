Football team's secret tactics for local derby showdown

TOUGH TUSSLE: Ipswich City Bulls striker Trent Griffiths and Western Spirit's Musa Kanneh jostle for possession during the first-round local derby at Sutton Park. The cross-town rivals clash again on Friday night at Kippen Park, with both teams chasing a top four spot.

TOUGH TUSSLE: Ipswich City Bulls striker Trent Griffiths and Western Spirit's Musa Kanneh jostle for possession during the first-round local derby at Sutton Park. The cross-town rivals clash again on Friday night at Kippen Park, with both teams chasing a top four spot. Rob Williams

WESTERN Spirit head coach David Coles is keeping his football tactics under wraps for an important reason - it's a crucial local derby on Friday night.

After a series of missed opportunities, Spirit know they need victory at their Kippen Park headquarters to keep their Capital League 1 top four hopes alive.

"I've made a couple of changes just because it's the local derby,'' Coles said, bracing for the latest showdown with the Ipswich City Bulls.

"I don't want to give anything away.''

Coles said half his team were caught off-guard in the first round 3-1 loss to Ipswich City at Sutton Park, something he's keen to avoid tomorrow night.

"We didn't turn up to play and I don't think a lot of the new guys expected it to be what it was,'' Coles said.

"They (now) realise that there is a lot of rivalry between the two clubs.''

Spirit are currently in sixth place chasing the fifth-placed Bulls, who are coming off a confidence-boosting 6-1 win over Annerley last weekend.

Coles said Spirit also gained valuable momentum beating New Farm 2-0 after some recent draws.

"It was good to get a win under our belt last week,'' Coles said. "It made a big difference.

"A win might give the guys a bit more hope.''

Coles was monitoring a number of players for Friday night's 8.30pm main game, including who would captain the side.

Players like Michael Wybranowski and Morlee Konneh have been sharing the role.

Spirit will also be without talented goalkeeper Jack Fuller who is on holidays.

Ever-dependable club stalwart Chris Morrall will guard the net, as he has done many times before in local derbies.

As for his hopes of sneaking into the top four for the finals, Coles said Spirit needed other results to go their way.

However, his focus was on the Bulls tonight having experienced the local derby fervour in the March 10 encounter.

"They (the Bulls) came out to play and we didn't,'' the Spirit mentor said.

"Things have settled down a bit now so we're back up and running.''

Ipswich City Bulls head coach Norbert Duga said his team's squad depth would be tested with a number of experienced players out - see separate online story.

Game day

CL1 local derby: Friday (8.30pm) - Western Spirit v Ipswich City at Kippen Park, Goodna.

Reserves game at 6.30pm