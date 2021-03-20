Football star’s secret love triangle exposed

Retired Brazilian football star Adriano is reportedly back with two of his ex-girlfriends, seeing both in secret while living in a luxury hotel.

Former Inter Milan superstar Adriano has secretly rekindled his relationship with two stunning ex-girlfriends at the same time, according to reports.

The news was reported by local sources after former Brazil forward Adriano, 39, was snapped with both women at the luxury hotel he is staying in - but neither partner is thought to have known about the other.

He is currently staying at the presidential suite of a luxury hotel in the upscale neighbourhood of Barra da Tijuca in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

He is reportedly paying $18,615 (AUD) a month while he looks for a new beachside pad to purchase after selling his former mansion and leaving everything behind but his trophies.

Model and medical student Victoria Moreira has been spotted at the swanky hotel since Adriano moved in.

At the same time, it emerged that model Micaela Mesquita, 23, another of Adriano's former flames, has also been frequenting the ex-striker's suite.

Adriano in his luxury hotel room

According to local media, the 39-year-old Copa America winner and five-time Serie A winner has been seeing the two women at the hotel, but not in public, for the past three months.

Reports suggest Adriano makes sure that Micaela only visits when Victoria is back home in the municipality of Itaperuna, some five and a half hours away by car.

Mesquita and Adriano started dating in December 2019. They got engaged in June 2020 but broke up just a week later.

Micaela dated the then free agent in 2015 and despite their break-up, maintained an on-and-off relationship with the Rio-born star for years after.

Adriano Leite Ribeiro's most successful club spell was at Inter Milan in the mid-2000s.

Adriano Ribeiro vies for the ball with Argentine's Gabriel Henze in a qualifying match for the 2006 World Cup. AFP PHOTO/ANTONIO SCORZA

He was regularly capped by the Brazil national team in the same decade and made his last professional appearance for MLS side Miami United in 2016.

He had a turbulent number of years both on and off the pitch and fell into heavy drinking following the death of his father while he was in Italy.

The upset in his personal life led to a number of transfers in the following years before he decided to retire while he was at Miami United in 2016 after only a few months in Florida.

