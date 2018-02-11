Football star sweats on international clearance

LOOKING TO RETURN: Western Pride footballer Hayden Mchenery is eager to rejoin his teammates in the NPL Queensland competition.

LOOKING TO RETURN: Western Pride footballer Hayden Mchenery is eager to rejoin his teammates in the NPL Queensland competition. Chris Simpson

ONE of Western Pride's most dependable and dangerous footballers is itching to return to the National Premier Leagues competition after impressing in New Zealand.

However, Hayden Mchenery could only watch in frustration as last year's NPL champions were overrun 3-2 by Olympic in Ipswich on Saturday night.

Mchenery is sweating on an international clearance to rejoin his Pride teammates having been back in Australia for three weeks after a successful overseas stint with Hawke's Bay United.

"There's a big list to get through at FFA (Football Federation Australia) so I can't do much about it,'' Mchenery said.

"I've been training, doing what I can but more just helping the boys (until the clearance comes through).''

Mchenery headed to New Zealand to play in the country's semi-professional ISPS national premiership a week after touring with Pride on their end of season trip to Japan.

"It was a good experience. I'm really glad that I went,'' the Auckland-born footballer said.

The right back was based in Napier during his New Zealand campaign.

"It's a shame I've missed a couple of (NPL) games now but I played a full round and a couple (total 19 matches),'' he said.

He also last year narrowly missed a place in the New Zealand under-20 World Cup squad.

"I got called over for a week for them and they put me up and I just missed out,'' Mchenery said. "It was just one of those things.''

Having last month turned 21, Mchenery is keen to rejoin the Pride NPL side for his fourth season after playing a pivotal role in last year's grand final triumph.

Pride coach Graham Harvey shared his vital player's anguish.

"I wish the FFA would hurry up because he's been back in the country three weeks now,'' Harvey said.

"He's ready to play. He's match fit.

"He's had a very good spell in New Zealand, did well there at Hawke's Bay. That's why I was so keen to let him go and gain experience overseas and play in the top division there.

"I'd love it for FFA to clear him.''

Mchenery's strong sideline runs and rock solid defence would have strengthened the Pride side that fell to a quality Olympic outfit on Saturday night.

However Harvey conceded Olympic turned up ready to play at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"I'm disappointed but give credit to Olympic. I thought they were better than us right across the pitch,'' Harvey said.

"They came here with a plan. They executed that plan and they probably wanted it a bit more than us tonight.

"We have to go back and have a little bit of a think about what we are doing.''

SHARP-SHOOTER: Western Pride speedster Dylan Wenzel-Halls continued his impressive goal scoring run by netting two penalties against Olympic. Carl Groenewald

Pride trailed 1-0 early before equalizing through a Dylan Wenzel-Halls penalty after he was brought down.

Olympic regained the lead before halftime with Pride keeping the game alive after Wenzel-Halls converted another penalty when striker Joe Duckworth was tackled late.

The speedster's two-goal haul maintained his record of scoring at least one goal a game in his past 20 matches.

Olympic powered home to score again and hold out the Pride attack.

"I think the boys know there's no easy games,'' Harvey said, keen to meet new challenges as defending grand final champions in the 2018 NPL season.

"The boys have to continue to grow and to learn as a group about what teams are going to do when they come here now.''

The Western Pride under 18 boys side remained unbeaten after a 3-0 win over Olympic in the earlier Saturday match.

The Pride women also completed a comprehensive second win of the season, outclassing Mudgeeraba 11-0 on Saturday afternoon.

NPL men: Olympic 3 (Kristen Waters, Dakota Sprange, Jez Lofthouse) def Western Pride 2 (Dylan Wenzel-Halls 2 penalties) at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Next match: Saturday v North Queensland United in Townsville.

NPL women: Western Pride 11 (Mackenzie McAvoy 3, Sophie Weatherby 2, Ashleigh Amadio 2, Madeline Hartwig 2, Zoe Lambi, Kate Muscat) d Mudgeeraba 0.

Next match: Wednesday night v Brisbane Roar National Youth team at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL U18 boys: Western Pride 3 (Campbell Hurry, Mitch Herrmann, Aaron Midkiff) def Olympic 0.