Footballer's wife has surrogate child, as joy turns to tragedy

Jessica Brockie gave birth to a baby boy as a surrogate parent. Picture: Twitter
by Simone Mitchell

KIWI footballer Jeremy Brockie's wife, Jessica, has given birth to a baby boy after becoming a surrogate for the couple's friends.

Jessica carried the child of Bec and Gareth Arena, as Bec suffering from cystic fibrosis made their road to parenthood a difficult one.


 


Tragically, Gareth welcomed his son into the world without Bec by his side - she died in September 2017. They chose to name their baby boy Rixon James Arena.
 


Someone close to the family started a GoFundMe page to help cover bills including getting Jessica back to New Zealand from South Africa for the birth, where Brockie is signed with Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier League Soccer competition.

Brockie tweeted that he was proud of Jessica for giving her up time and body for their friends.

He said it was incredibly special journey to share.

The Brockies have two children of their own, Piper and Oskar.
 

With the NZ Herald

