Footballer's wife has surrogate child, as joy turns to tragedy

KIWI footballer Jeremy Brockie's wife, Jessica, has given birth to a baby boy after becoming a surrogate for the couple's friends.

Jessica carried the child of Bec and Gareth Arena, as Bec suffering from cystic fibrosis made their road to parenthood a difficult one.







Tragically, Gareth welcomed his son into the world without Bec by his side - she died in September 2017. They chose to name their baby boy Rixon James Arena.



And just like that, Rixon James Arena has arrived in this world!

What an amazing journey to be a part of. Memories that @JRBrockie and I will treasure forever 💙



Thank you Bec & Gareth for letting our family travel this road with you. #surrogacy pic.twitter.com/3jsOSO28Hf — Jessica Brockie (@jessicabrockie) January 20, 2018



Someone close to the family started a GoFundMe page to help cover bills including getting Jessica back to New Zealand from South Africa for the birth, where Brockie is signed with Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier League Soccer competition.

Brockie tweeted that he was proud of Jessica for giving her up time and body for their friends.

He said it was incredibly special journey to share.

The Brockies have two children of their own, Piper and Oskar.



It’s always a nice feeling getting a baby to full term! There’s so few surprises left in this world so I absolutely love this time when you have no idea when they’re coming! #38weeks #surrogacy @JRBrockie pic.twitter.com/iPIERMveFm — Jessica Brockie (@jessicabrockie) January 11, 2018

With the NZ Herald