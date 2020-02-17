Football shock: Coach axed before season starts

WESTERN Spirit have suddenly replaced their head coach before this year's Capital League 1 season kicks off.

In a major decision, incumbent head coach David Coles was asked to stand down as the club pursues a new direction this season.

"We just wanted to change the culture a little bit,'' long-serving club official AJ Varkevisser said.

"We had a couple of issues.

"We're never going to be NPL (National Premier Leagues) or QPL (Queensland Premier League so we really didn't want to push the boys that hard.

"We want to be more of a community club.''

Coles was shocked when informed he was no longer needed.

"They asked me to resign,'' he said.

Coles took over the head coaching role last season, guiding Spirit to the CL1 playoffs.

He had replenished Spirit's playing stocks after a number of regular first team footballers were poached by other clubs.

"Seventeen have gone and I've brought 19 in,'' Coles said.

"I thought we were in for a good season.''

Coles was confident he had recruited well after losing players to clubs like Ripley Valley FC.

The former coach she he would reassess his footballing future after the unexpected decision.

"I'm moving on. I'll have a break and go from there,'' he said.

"They (Spirit) are the ones that are going to lose out now because the players that I signed have all rung me and said what is going on?

"They will probably be looking for other clubs.''

Varkevisser said a new coaching arrangement would be decided this week.

"We've got plenty of coaches there so we don't really need another coach,'' he said.

"We'll discuss it with the coaches and work out who is going to do what.''

Spirit were to open their FFA Cup campaign against Bardon Latrobe at Kippen Park on Saturday.

That match is scheduled for Saturday at the Goodna club's home ground.

Western Spirit's first CL1 match for 2020 is set down against North Pine on March 7.