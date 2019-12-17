Football reward for kids: Elite Pride coach's plans

JUST weeks into his vital new Ipswich role, Mike Mulvey is already considering what he calls experience rewards for Western Pride juniors.

Among the new Pride technical director's many exciting plans are offering an international trip at the end of the season.

"What I would like to do is give our kids an opportunity of going overseas as a reward,'' Mulvey said.

The former A-League coach cites the Pride under-13 or under-15 girls teams as an example.

"We'd like to send our girls to an overseas tournament to test them out,'' the English-bred football Mulvey said, having coached overseas.

"The future of women's football in Australia is very much in Asia, simply because we have to qualify through that in the 17s and 20s.

"So you need to be able to experience that, actually playing against Asians. So you get there and you play a tournament with some teams from Thailand, Malaysia, from South Korea.''

Mulvey has first hand knowledge having been a technical director with Malaysian clubs Sabah and Terengganu in 2015 and 2016.

"I don't want to do this because we are successful. I want to do it as a reward for the kids for being part of our club,'' he said.

"We actually want to take our brand overseas and you will be representing our brand. And that brand is Ipswich and Western Pride and Queensland football.''

The former Brisbane Lions and North Star midfielder said many reasons supported the overseas tournament goal.

"One is for an improvement in their football ability,'' Mulvey said.

"Secondly, to understand that there are different cultures in the world, and thirdly to broaden their perspective on football by experiencing going overseas, because some people have never gone overseas.''

He said Pride's under-13 or under-15 boys sides could also be targeted for a potential trip to Malaysia, Thailand or South Korea.

"You are then spreading the net from a Pride perspective but also from what we think are the goals of the club . . . to give opportunities to all young kids in Ipswich and beyond.''

With years of footballing experience in Australia and overseas, Mulvey is also planning to bring in nutritionists and other specialists to help the coaches. That includes utilising the knowledge he gained during 10 years he spent at the Queensland Academy of Sport.

"I want to educate the coaches,'' he said. "It's like myself. When I was at the QAS, it was the greatest informal setting for me to educate myself and learn.''

Mulvey said he benefited from elite coaches in other sports and from gold medal-winning individuals in a range of disciplines.

"So you just could learn what are you doing differently? Why are you doing this? How did you become successful. And that's what I want from our coaches.

"I want our coaches to use our club to try and learn as much as possible as they can for the end product of teaching the kids.''