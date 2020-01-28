International soccer legends headline bushfire charity match

Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and David Trezeguet will play in the bushfire match.

Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and David Trezeguet will play in the bushfire match.

FORMER Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will headline a Football for Fires charity match, at ANZ Stadium, that organisers hope will raise some $2 million to help rebuild football facilities lost in the bushfires.

Sydney FC's inaugural marquee, Dwight Yorke, will also return to Sydney for the game on May 23, along with international stars including David Trezeguet, Dario Simic, Emile Heskey and Claudio Marchisio.

The brainchild of agent Lou Sticca, the game will garner all proceeds from ticket sales, corporate support and merchandise sales for a fund dedicated to rebuilding grassroots facilities lost or damaged in the states affected by the bushfires.

Clubs including Celtic and New York Cosmos have already donated thousands of dollars to a parallel campaign raising funds for the Red Cross, which Sticca hopes will raise a further $1 million to aid the wider community in its rebuilding from the bushfires.

Domestic names to play at ANZ Stadium include Mark Bosnich, John Aloisi and Simon Colosimo, with more names to be added to the roster in the coming weeks.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke will return to Sydney for the bushfire appeal match. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

"The Football For Fires match will harness the world game and its star players to draw attention to the Australian bushfire crisis and the crucial rebuilding of communities that will be required long after the fires have eventually burnt out," Sticca said.

"The images of these fires and the devastation they have caused to families, properties and our wildlife have touched so many people around the world and the international football family wants to help Australia."

David Trezeguet (second from right) gets caught up in a scuffle with Australia’s Kevin Muscat (second from left) and international teammate Zinedine Zidane during a friendly match between the Socceroos and France at the MCG in 2001.

French legend Trezeguet has been a regular visitor to Australia over the years.

He was part of the French team that played the Socceroos in a friendly match in 2001 and scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

He was back in Melbourne in 2016 as an ambassador for the International Champions Cup featuring his former Italian side Juventus.

Football for Fires fundraiser

May 23 at ANZ Stadium

Tickets: On sale Wednesday at Ticketek.

Players confirmed so far

Dwight Yorke - Manchester United, Aston Villa, Sydney FC

Claudio Marchisio - Juventus

Dario Simic - Inter Milan, AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco

Didier Drogba - Chelsea, Galatasaray, Montreal Impact

John Aloisi - Coventry City, Cremonese, Osasuna, Sydney FC

Dwayne De Rosario - Toronto, San Jose, New York Red Bull

Ji-Sung Park - Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven

Simon Colosimo - Carlton, Manchester City, Perth Glory, Sydney FC

Tore Andre Flo - Chelsea, Rangers, Sunderland, Leeds United

David Trezeguet - Monaco, Juventus, Riverplate

Alecko Eskandarian - DC United, Toronto FC, Real Salt Lake, Chivas

Mark Bosnich - Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea

Con Boutsianis - South Melbourne, Heidelberg, Perth Glory

Pedro Mendes - Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Rangers

Le Cong Vinh - Song Lam Nghe An, Consadole Sapporo

Stephen Appiah - Juventus, Fenerbache, Udinese, Vojvodina

Emile Heskey - Leicester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Michael Bridges - Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle Jets

Geremi - Real Madrid, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >