Footy legend inspires jobseekers by sharing his career highs

SPECIAL VISIT: Allan Langer was at the Employment Plus Ipswich Job Fair on Wednesday morning. He met with Robert Lawrence, Sieyker Sin, Shiyann Fullerton and Gareth Jarman. Rob Williams

RUGBY league legend Alfie Langer stopped by his hometown to share his own career highs and lows to 120 jobseekers at the Connecting Futures job fair in Bundamba.

The former Brisbane Broncos and State of Origin star was invited to the Salvation Army's Employment Plus Centre for a Q and A session to inspire those looking for employment to work hard and persevere in the job market.

The event helped to connect well-prepared jobseekers with local businesses and labour hire companies.

Each candidate had the opportunity to present their CVs to potential employers, with the aim of impressing them and potentially landing a job on the spot.

More than 20 people applied for roles on the day and more interviews and interactions between the jobseekers and employers will be held in the coming weeks.

The Salvation Army Employment Plus regional manager Robert Murphy said events such as these worked really well in other parts of Australia.

"Of late, we've seen an increase in job listings in the region, which is really positive. There are clearly roles that need filling in this community and we are delighted to be able to help local employers achieve this at no cost," he said.

For more information about upcoming Connecting Futures events or listing jobs with Employment Plus, phone Mr Murphy on 0437 688 696.