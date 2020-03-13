Football is in the bloodlines

BORN TO PLAY: Tyler Coburn will line up in the back row for the club where his father Jets icon Danny made his name as one of the Queensland Cup’s uncompromising hard men. Picture: Queensland Rugby League and Jets Media.

TOMORROW’S season opener versus the Townsville Blackhawks shapes as a monumental occasion on several fronts for the Ipswich Jets.

Not only will the Jets herald a new era under coach Keiron Lander and mark milestone matches for Richard Pandia and Jayden Connors, but they also welcome the son of a club great to the fold.

Tyler Coburn, the son of 258-game stalwart Danny Coburn, will debut in the back row.

In 2015 his father earned selection to the Queensland Cup’s 20th anniversary team at lock.

As he takes the formative steps of his Intrust Super Cup journey, the 19-year-old backrower intends to make the same position his own.

“This week is pretty special for the club,” Lander said.

“Tyler Coburn’s old man is a legend of the club and now he gets to follow a path his dad has already been on and make his own path too, so that’s pretty exciting not only for him and his family but for the footy club in general.”

Still eligible for Colts this season, Coburn receives the promotion to the state’s premier competition on the back of irresistible trial form.

Jets assistant coach Mark Bishop said selectors could not leave the young tyro out of their round one line-up.

Ominously for rivals, the late-model is tipped to become an even better player than his workhorse father.

“He has got skill,” Lander said.

“He is tough. He is the sort of footballer I like to see and he is very competitive, so we’re very excited. He has definitely got some attributes of his dad and that shows in the way he plays. He has probably got more skill than his old man.

“His old man probably agrees with me there.

“ He has some brilliant skills on him and good footwork, so yeah it’s pretty exciting.”

With co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker departing at last season’s end, the Jets have benefited from a different perspective provided by their new taskmasters. The playing group is reinvigorated and determined to reclaim its place in the top eight after fading late last year to miss the finals.

Though Ipswich only ran on its starting side for about 35 minutes over three trials, Ipswich’s three trials have only encouraged Lander.

“It was more of an opportunity to see what we had within our depth and also identify some good young kids coming through and it was very pleasing - that’s what we saw,” he said.

“Some of the old fellas are refreshed by a new voice.

“Now, it is just putting into practice what we have been training during the pre-season.”

Fullback Jayden Connors plays his 50th Intrust Super Cup match, while winger Richard Pandia celebrates his 100th appearance for the club which means so much to him.

Lander congratulated the duo and said it was an overwhelmingly positive for younger players to witness their more experienced colleagues reach such lofty heights.

“It just shows you that the boys are here long-term,” Lander said.

“They love what we do.

“They love the club and we’re very fortunate to keep them this long.”

Game day

Intrust Super Cup Rd 1: Tomorrow (5.30pm) - Ipswich Jets v Townsville Blackhawks at North Ipswich Reserve. Overall record: Ipswich 6, Townsville 6.

BHP Premiership Rd 1: Tomorrow (3pm) – Ipswich Brothers v Stars at Wildey St, Raceview.

