Football coach calls for referee solutions

FRUSTRATED Ipswich City Bulls coach Ian Carson wants a meeting with Football Brisbane to discuss poor refereeing after his team's latest 2-1 defeat to Annerley.

The Football Brisbane Women's Premier League coach is upset over recent standards, accentuated by what he said happened in the Bulls' Saturday afternoon match at Sutton Park.

Carson can't believe Annerley's second goal was allowed after the ref blew the whistle for off-side.

"We went to put the ball to have a free kick then the referee turned around and said it probably wasn't offside, the goal will stand,'' the Bulls coach claimed.

"He blew the whistle and we stopped.

"As kids we're told to play the whistle so we played the whistle. Everyone just wound down.''

Having been involved with football for 42 years, Carson said it was time to resolve what he calls regular issues with refereeing in Football Brisbane games.

"It's time clubs got together and stopped dancing around these poor refereeing decisions,'' Carson said.

"Football Brisbane really need to address this.

"We've been training since November and we're battling hard and Annerley are battling hard and we have to deal with paid officials who can't do their job.''

But rather than whinge about the problem, Carson wants to see solutions discussed.

"I will be seeking another meeting with Football Brisbane,'' the experienced coach and former player said.

"Everyone in Football Brisbane is confused because we're with Football Brisbane and they send us Football Queensland referees. I don't get it.''

Carson was happy to go through his concerns with the appropriate officials.

He can highlight the issue as Saturday's match was videoed.

"We need to get back to a single identity of refereeing,'' he said.

"Take the funding from Football Brisbane and Football Queensland and put it in a Referee's Association.

"We've got to confront the issue.

"They need more training. They need to understand the basic laws of the game and the basic laws of the game are play to the whistle.

"When the whistle goes, the game is dead. Not change your mind three or four seconds after.''

In Saturday night's game, Annerley led 1-0 from a great goal before the Bulls equalised through Mikaela Maitland.

Annerley's controversial second goal gave the visitors maximum points.

"A draw probably would have been a fair result,'' Carson said.

"We were in the game. The officiating was poor.

"Our girls are devastated.

"I don't care about the result. I care about the way the result was brought upon us.''

Without seven regular first graders unavailable, Carson was proud how his team stuck to the task.

"We battled really hard,'' he said. "We could have been up 3-1.

"Annerley were good too.''

The latest loss was City's third this season.

The Bulls women have to regroup this week before playing Virginia United in their round 6 match away on Saturday night.