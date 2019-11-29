Football coach appreciates wealth of knowledge helping him

FOOTBALL: While he’s keen to stamp his mark as a Queensland Premier League coach, Andrew Catton welcomes the extensive knowledge around him at Western Pride.

Among those assisting him prepare for and tackle the 2020 QPL season are highly-regarded former St Joseph’s College mentor Brian Hastings.

Catton became acquainted with Hastings through regular GPS football encounters.

“He’s going to be good,’’ Catton said of having Hastings at the club and serving as under-20 Pride coach.

“It was really important for someone to be my assistant that wasn’t just going to be a yes man.

“He will tell me how it is and I will learn off him and hopefully we will work well together.’’

Another vital contributor is former A-League coach Mike Mulvey, who’s taken on the Pride under 18 coaching role as part of his development duties.

Catton said he was excited about the under-18 talent before Mulvey was appointed.

“Now Mike’s here to coach them, I’m really excited,’’ Catton said.

“What they are learning off him already . . . the boys at school coming in are just loving it.

“It’s really, really positive at the moment, which is great.’’