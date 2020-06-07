Football club’s new measure of safe respect

Western Pride players in all grades can resume training this week in a positive step towards resumption of competition. Picture: Cordell Richardson

WESTERN Pride’s motto of looking after others will be displayed in different ways when training resumes at Ipswich venues from Monday.

With traditional welcomes off limits under COVID-19 restrictions, Western Pride FC general manager Pat Boyle offered one solution.

“Although our club has been built on respect and that respect has been shown by handshakes and all that, we’ll still have the respect,’’ Boyle said. “We’re encouraging at our club, instead of the handshake, the foot tap.’’

The foot tap is where players welcome and thank each other with their feet to avoid unnecessary hand contact.

“Given we’re looking to excel at football, the foot tap is probably appropriate,’’ Boyle said.

Boyle is delighted with the key development that all club players can train again after approval by Football Queensland and Ipswich City Council.

Senior and junior players will be able to attend sessions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex and at the new Springfield Central Sports Complex fields under Pride’s COVID-19 procedures.

“Not only were we working with State Government and our governing body of Football Queensland but we also worked closely with Council to provide proper COVID save plans and procedures,’’ Boyle said.

“So that when the families return, they can return with the peace of mind knowing that we’ve done our utmost to make sure it’s a safe environment for them.’’

Boyle said procedures being implemented under a rejigged training timetable at Pride grounds included parents having to drop off their children and pick them up when training finished.

Players need to be ready to train as access to regular facilities will be restricted.

Hand sanitiser will be provided and signage will remind participants about what is required at training venues.

While National Premier Leagues and Football Queensland Premier League matches have been suspended since March, Boyle said two positives emerged from travelling through uncharted waters.

Apart from some quality family time, club officials and coaches received a rare chance to pause, reflect and rebuild.

“It has been tough,’’ Boyle said of the lockdown and not having football played.

“But it has actually been good in a sense it’s allowed us to really knuckle down and do some planning moving forward on where we want to take our program.’’

With Western Pride being a proud club supporting the region, Boyle appreciated how people had done the right thing.

“As a community how we’ve been able to pull through it . . . is just nothing short of fantastic,’’ the club general manager said.

That bolsters hopes of a season return in the not-too-distant future.

“There were some potential dates bandied around but the way things are travelling, and with restrictions being lifted earlier than anticipated, maybe we could have competitions earlier than what we first anticipated,’’ he said.