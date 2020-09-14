Menu
Crime

Football club rocked by deadly gang brawl

by Kara Sonter
14th Sep 2020 7:42 AM
The football club based at the scene of a stabbing murder at Zillmere last night has issued a statement after the grisly incident last night.

The death is believed to have happened during an alleged gang brawl at the North Star Football Club grounds at O'Callaghan Park last night.

One person died at the scene while two others were critically injured and at up to eight people were injured.

One person has died after a gang brawl broke out in Zillmere last night. PICTURE: John Gass
North Star FC issued statement confirming the violence was not linked to the family club however it would remain closed while investigations were carried out.

It is believed the club would usually host its Little Stars U4-6 training program on Monday evenings.

"Unfortunately a non-football related incident has occurred in the O'Callaghan Park precinct this evening where serious injuries have been sustained," they said..

"Our thoughts go out to those who have been injured and their families.

"The safety and security of our members and the community is paramount.

"At this stage the club is closed and we are awaiting further advice from Queensland Police."

