Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The West End Bulldogs are showing an abundance of commitment preparing for the competition restart on August 1. Picture: Regi Varghese
The West End Bulldogs are showing an abundance of commitment preparing for the competition restart on August 1. Picture: Regi Varghese
Sport

Football club backs players eager to get footy going again

David Lems
26th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN his fourth season as club president, John Cochrane was delighted the West End Bulldogs supported the revival of A-Grade rugby league after COVID restrictions eased.

“As soon as they (the players) showed as much interest as they did, we - from a committee point of view - just backed it 100 per cent,’’ Cochrane said.

“We just worked really hard to try and get them a game of football.’’

Cochrane was happy about the exciting challenge awaiting his players in the six-team competition kicking off at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

“They get to test themselves, not only against the guys week-in, week-out, they play against but a whole new realm of footballers,’’ Cochrane said.

West End Bulldogs
West End Bulldogs

“Even just the experience of playing 12 games straight (without a bye) to make it through to the grand final (is a good test). You don’t get that in a regular season.

“You’ve got the attrition to worry about.

“Everybody’s done a proper pre-season and then a mini-one.

“We got away two trials early and then we shut down.’’

The club president was particularly pleased with the commitment of his A-Graders, especially in past weeks with so much uncertainty about sport.

“Most of our boys have continued to train on their own through CrossFit and all that other stuff young people do these days and back up to training ready to go,’’ he said.

ipswich rugby league news rugby league ipswich competitions west end bulldogs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casual Ipswich co-captain knows how to switch on for school

        premium_icon Casual Ipswich co-captain knows how to switch on for school

        Sport DJ shares how he’s come a long way as a better person and footballer at Ipswich State High School. Watch him play live this week.

        Wet weather to subside for the week ahead

        premium_icon Wet weather to subside for the week ahead

        News While the weather has made it perfect for movie marathons the forecast for the week...

        New $8.8m Rosewood Library finally opens

        premium_icon New $8.8m Rosewood Library finally opens

        News The much anticipated offical opening of Rosewood Library went off with a bang

        Teen walks away from serious crash

        premium_icon Teen walks away from serious crash

        News Teen narrowly escapes death after being involved in a vehicle crash overnight.