Football club backs players eager to get footy going again

The West End Bulldogs are showing an abundance of commitment preparing for the competition restart on August 1. Picture: Regi Varghese

The West End Bulldogs are showing an abundance of commitment preparing for the competition restart on August 1. Picture: Regi Varghese

IN his fourth season as club president, John Cochrane was delighted the West End Bulldogs supported the revival of A-Grade rugby league after COVID restrictions eased.

“As soon as they (the players) showed as much interest as they did, we - from a committee point of view - just backed it 100 per cent,’’ Cochrane said.

“We just worked really hard to try and get them a game of football.’’

Cochrane was happy about the exciting challenge awaiting his players in the six-team competition kicking off at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

“They get to test themselves, not only against the guys week-in, week-out, they play against but a whole new realm of footballers,’’ Cochrane said.

West End Bulldogs

“Even just the experience of playing 12 games straight (without a bye) to make it through to the grand final (is a good test). You don’t get that in a regular season.

“You’ve got the attrition to worry about.

“Everybody’s done a proper pre-season and then a mini-one.

“We got away two trials early and then we shut down.’’

The club president was particularly pleased with the commitment of his A-Graders, especially in past weeks with so much uncertainty about sport.

“Most of our boys have continued to train on their own through CrossFit and all that other stuff young people do these days and back up to training ready to go,’’ he said.