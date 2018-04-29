Football anguish: Captain anxious about injury setback

Western Pride captain Jesse Rigby controls the ball in his team's 6-1 NPL win over North Queensland United in Townsville earlier this season.

Western Pride captain Jesse Rigby controls the ball in his team's 6-1 NPL win over North Queensland United in Townsville earlier this season. Scott Radford-Chisholm

STILL icing his tender ankle ligaments, Western Pride captain Jesse Rigby was a concerned footballer.

During an impressive National Premier Leagues career for Pride, the skilful midfielder had never dealt with serious injury.

However, after being hurt in Pride's latest 5-0 win over Redlands United, Rigby sensed something was wrong with his lower right leg.

"I don't know for sure but it looks like it will be ligaments,'' Rigby said.

"It's all swollen and I'm struggling to move it around. I can't put weight on it.''

He's off to the physio on Monday morning for further checks on the damage he sustained in the first half at Cleveland on Friday night.

Rigby, 20, was playing in his usual busy role when he suffered the setback.

"I just went to kick the ball with the edge of my foot and kind of rolled on it as I got, so all my weight went on it,'' he said.

After playing on until halftime, he was wisely replaced to start treatment.

Two days later, the former QAS footballer was anxious about what might have occurred in his fourth season as Pride captain.

"It feels a bit serious. I haven't really ever been injured either to be honest,'' he said.

After missing Pride's FFA Cup game against Brisbane City on Tuesday night, Rigby has a chance to receive extended treatment.

Pride's next NPL match is on May 12, also against Brisbane City, at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

But before then, Rigby is keen to do whatever he can to continue leading his competition-leading side.

Pride's latest win keeps the defending state league grand final champions in top spot, ahead of Olympic and Lions.

"The team is really bonding on and off the field,'' he said.

"I reckon that's a major part of us winning, just because everyone is working for each other.''

He said previous experiences learnt as young players given an opportunity in losing sides was paying off now.

"Having the same core group has really helped us,'' he said.

Rigby said being able to adjust quickly to changing tactics of their NPL opponents "comes with a bit of confidence too''.

"Everyone's got that boost now, winning games,'' he said.

After being replaced by Nielen Brown, Rigby praised his teammates for another strong finish.

Energetic striker Andrew Pengelly netted the first two goals before Fraser Hills, Will McFarlane and Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored late to complete another telling victory.

Rigby was pleased to see "good addition'' Hills add another goal to his tally.

He was thrilled to see Wenzel-Halls offered a trial this week with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

"It's great news for Dyl,'' the Pride captain said, noting how much work he is doing for the team as much as himself.

"I hope he goes down and kills it and I think he will.''

Rigby said knowing the Pride players were being watched was a boost.

"If you're a goal scorer, you're more prone to get looked at, definitely,'' he said.

"But it's great to see at least there is a pathway if you are playing well.''

Tuesday night's FFA Cup clash at Newmarket is a round five encounter in the Queensland qualifying series.

Meanwhile, the Western Pride women lost their latest match 5-0 to Lions on Saturday night.

After an encouraging 3-3 draw with Easts the previous weekend, Pride were unable to contain former Matildas player Lana Harch, who scored a hat-trick at Lions Stadium.

State of play

NPL men: Western Pride 5 (Andy Pengelly 2, Fraser Hills, Will McFarlane, Dylan Wenzel-Halls) def Redlands United 0 at Cleveland.

Next match: Tuesday (7.30pm) - FFA Cup fifth round Queensland qualifying: v Brisbane City at CTM Stadium, Newmarket.

NPL women: Lions 5 def Western Pride 0 at Lions Stadium.