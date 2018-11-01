Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Native Australian bird attacks drone
Offbeat

WATCH: Drone versus bird dogfight over Ipswich

Rob Williams
by
1st Nov 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QT PHOTOGRAPHER Rob Williams got more than he bargained for when a native Australian bird swooped a DJI Phantom Drone mid-flight.

It happened at Basin Pocket earlier this month.

"I was filming the Bremer River at Basin Pocket on Wednesday as part of a video I was working on to show the juxtaposition of the lush green banks against the churned brown of the river after the recent rainfall," Rob said.

"I had nearly finished filming and was bringing the drone back to land in the carpark of the West End Rugby League Club.

Bird vs drone.
Bird vs drone. Rob Williams

"I heard an alarmed call from a bird and saw a flash of black and white from the ground.

"I yawed the drone around hoping to identify what it was when it  took a loop and came straight at the Phantom 4 drone.

"It was a Pied Currawong, a species not normally known to swoop and attack.

"As the bird seemed agitated I landed the aircraft straight away in case I was close to a nest or in danger of causing harm to the native animal.

Related Items

bird attack drone drone footage editors picks ipswich native bird
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Who should and who shouldn't run for Ipswich mayor

    premium_icon Who should and who shouldn't run for Ipswich mayor

    Opinion A FUTURE mayor walks among us, potentially unaware of the destiny that awaits them. Here are five people who should consider standing.

    Genius plan to protect iconic Queens Park fig from storms

    premium_icon Genius plan to protect iconic Queens Park fig from storms

    Council News The tree had three limbs, with the majority of foliage at the end

    Happy days as Ipswich's best burger joint turns one

    premium_icon Happy days as Ipswich's best burger joint turns one

    Food & Entertainment Readers reveal city's No 1

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

    Environment Where to go in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim to claim money

    Local Partners