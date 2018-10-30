WATCH: Thieves rob city laundromat of cash, coins

THIEVES have gotten away with cash and coins after breaking into the Springfield Laundromat's coin machine early this morning.

Sione Faumauina owns the laundromat with his wife and was "shocked" to find out about the break in this morning.

"My wife had a phone call from a customer saying the coin machine was not working about 8am," Mr Faumuina said.

"She looked at the camera and realised it had been broken into."

The break in happened about 5.10am.

Police are investigating the incident, but Mr Faumuina has released security footage vision of the criminals.

Owners of the Springfield Laundromat are appealing for information about these men.

"Please get in touch with police if you recognise them," he said.

"Give them as much details as you can."

The laundromat is open again but will need a new coin machine and new front and back doors

Mr Faumuina said repairs will cost thousands.

"We've been in operation for four years, this is the first time this has happened. We're the only laundromat in the Greater Springfield area, it's pretty well affected the whole community.

"I'm just grateful that no one was hurt.

"We're now looking at ways of preventing further incidents and how we can make sure our customers are safe."