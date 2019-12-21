Menu
Derrick Lewis poses during UFC 229 weigh-in. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
eXtra

Footage shows UFC star KO trash-talking boxer

by William Pugh
21st Dec 2019 12:05 PM

UFC star Derrick Lewis has revealed CCTV footage of him battering a "s*** talker" in the gym with a brutal KO.

Lewis, one of MMA's hardest-hitting heavyweights, decided to get his own back on the boxer, who Lewis claimed had given him lip.

The footage shows Lewis mercilessly laying into his opponent with a barrage of blows before the unfortunate chap eventually goes down.

Lewis tweeted the footage alongside the caption: "When a boxers said he will knock me out because I'm an MMA fighter."

And he also posted on his Instagram with a different caption that read: "When a boxer comes to my gym talking s*** … HE'S OK."

Fans online were quick to jump on the footage with some people not happy with Lewis for continuing to punch his opponent when he was down.

One posted: "Few dirty digs when he was out cold."

To which someone added: "He's an MMA fighter, they do that all the time."

Tat2Gary added: "Close round. I think Lewis took it though - every MMA judge."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

