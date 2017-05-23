26°
FOOTAGE: The moment of the concert explosion

Emma Reynolds news.com.au | 23rd May 2017 3:48 PM

TERRIFYING vision has emerged of the precise moment a deafening boom rocked Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

Young fans are seen grabbing each other's hands and running for their lives after the huge explosion that has left at least 19 dead and 60 injured.

Some who were injured and covered in blood had to be helped from the stadium after the attack by a suspected suicide bomber.

In one horrifying video shot on a mobile phone inside the venue, screams suddenly echo around the arena, and teenagers who had been calmly leaving their seats start to flee.

"Oh my god," one girl is heard saying in the footage captured by Ellie Cheetham.

"What just happened?" says another voice, panic rising.

"What the f***'s going on?" someone demands, as fans in the background begin to flee.

Outside, Joe Gregory captured the exact same moment as he waited in his car for his girlfriend and sister, and his reaction is eerily identical.

His dashcam shows the venue in the distance suddenly light up with a flash., and the explosion can be heard. "Oh my god," he is heard saying.

Fans grab each other’s hands and flee in this frightening footage of the moment of the blast.
Fans grab each other’s hands and flee in this frightening footage of the moment of the blast. Twitter

"If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang," he wrote. "I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are."

After Twitter users sent good wishes to Ellie, she posted that she was safe but taking the day off school. "Scariest thing in my life, I'm in shock," she said.

Eyewitnesses described their horror after the suspected nail bomb tore through the 21,000 capacity stadium, with nuts, bolts and nails reportedly cutting through the crowd.

Hours after the incident, Grande tweeted an emotional message: "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have the words".

Speaking to BBC Radio in Manchester, a woman identified only as Emma described in graphic detail the gory and terrifying scene inside the concert stadium. She said there were "body parts everywhere".

