WATCH: Man wields wood in early-morning servo robbery

DETECTIVES are investigating after an armed robbery at a service station in Aratula early this morning.

About 3am a man armed with a piece of wood entered the business on the Cunningham Highway.

He demanded money from a staff member before fleeing the store on foot with a sum of cash.

Preliminary information indicates the man then entered a nearby vehicle and left the scene.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, medium build and wearing light coloured shorts and a black t-shirt covering an orange high-vis polo shirt.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area with dash cam vision to contact police.