Armed robbery at Aratula
Crime

WATCH: Man wields wood in early-morning servo robbery

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Feb 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating after an armed robbery at a service station in Aratula early this morning.

About 3am a man armed with a piece of wood entered the business on the Cunningham Highway.

He demanded money from a staff member before fleeing the store on foot with a sum of cash.

Preliminary information indicates the man then entered a nearby vehicle and left the scene.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, medium build and wearing light coloured shorts and a black t-shirt covering an orange high-vis polo shirt.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area with dash cam vision to contact police.

aratula armed robbery police robbery service station timber
Ipswich Queensland Times

