Footage helps police nab trail bike hoons

Springfield Police were able to charge three unregistered trail bike riders thanks to footage.

Springfield Police were able to charge three unregistered trail bike riders thanks to footage.

THREE Ipswich locals found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were caught driving dangerously, as police crack down on hooning.

The trio, two of whom police say were spotted riding unregistered trail bikes, is among a larger group of offenders causing havoc in the Springfield area.

Springfield Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Mackenzie said officers had been working with the Ipswich Road Policing Unit to target hoons.

He said there was a growing number of unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed trail bike riders damaging local bushland.

"From time to time we do see an increase. School holidays are always a time and around Christmas, when people have been given new trail bikes or bought them with Christmas money," Senior Sergeant Mackenzie said.

"The problem we have at the moment is kids are riding from home to places like Swanbank to do it. The injuries and crashes that come out of that are our biggest concern."

Photo evidence from witnesses helped police identify three offenders who rode unregistered recreational vehicles at an industrial estate in Swanbank.

An 18-year-old Greenbank man was issued with multiple infringements for failing to have proper control of his vehicle.

A 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Collingwood Park, were issued multiple infringements for operating unregistered quadbikes and trail bikes on a road.

Senior Sergeant Mackenzie said police relied on community help.

"We're doing our best but it would be great if the community could assist us," he said.

"If they know kids in their street who are riding trail bikes up and down the street, (they could) capture a quick video or photo on their phone."

"Dob them in, basically."

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.