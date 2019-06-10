Menu
Dramatic video shows cops taser naked man
VIDEO: Naked man tasered by police in dramatic arrest

Crystal Jones
Geordi Offord
10th Jun 2019 1:20 PM
DRAMATIC video footage has emerged of police arresting a man at the Burnett River.

On May 28, the NewsMail reported that a 38-year-old had entered at boat the Bundaberg City Marina around 3.10pm.

A local man filmed the incident from the beginning to the end from when he noticed the man taking off his clothes and jogging along the river bank through to when police apprehended him.

The man stripped down before jumping into the river where he ended up on a boat where he damaged property and armed himself with two knives.

He was tasered and restrained by police, before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital for assessment.

He was charged with one count of going armed to cause fear and one count of entering a premises and appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

On the enter premises and commit indictable offence he was sentenced to nine months jail.

On the going armed as to cause fear he was given six months jail.

He will be released on parole on August 29.

