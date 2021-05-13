Foot loose CEOs hit the floor for DV support

Rafe Berding (centre) will join fellow high-flyers (from left) Caralee Fontenele, Marguerite O‘Sullivan, Andrew Reid, and Francesca Webster in the Dancing CEOs competition to raise money for domestic violence victims.

Rafe Berding (centre) will join fellow high-flyers (from left) Caralee Fontenele, Marguerite O‘Sullivan, Andrew Reid, and Francesca Webster in the Dancing CEOs competition to raise money for domestic violence victims.

Former Ipswich Grammar School student turned CEO Rafe Berding has joined a team of 10 business leaders who will be dancing for a good cause this Saturday.

Mr Berding, who leads property technology support company The Search People, is aiming to help raise $400,000 for victims of domestic violence as part of the annual Dancing CEOs competition, on May 15 at Brisbane City Hall.

Mr Berding said after months of preparation, he was excited to take the stage.

“I have taken the dancing lessons and gained confidence rehearsing in my office countless times, but I know it’ll be a completely different feeling when I take to stage next month,” Mr Berding said.

“I’ll be the first to say I’ve got two left feet, but I know this event is about more than dancing for all of us competing.

“It’s an honour to help raise funds for the Women’s Legal Service to support the amazing work they do.”

Funds raise will support Women’s Legal Service’s in acquiring legal and social support for vulnerable women and children.

The 2020 event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the competitors have had extra time to prepare.

Brazilian Beauty founder and owner Francesca Webster said her own experiences as a survivor of domestic violence led her to be a regular competitor.

“I’ve competed in Dancing CEOs, and I know how great the event is and the impact it has, but this year is particularly special to me,” Ms Webster said.

“It was only in the lead-up to this year’s competition that I shared my story of survival.

“Being out of my relationship and having the confidence to use my voice to help others makes me feel better than I have for years.

“This year, I’m dancing for the one in six women who, like myself included, have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of their partner.”

Those that compete in the event will go in the running to win a number of awards, including the All-star Fundraising Champion and Judges Choice Champion awards.