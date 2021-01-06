Fools rush in, but marrying young worked for Shirl and Keith

A GOOD sense of humour combined with a dash of patience has served Shirley and Keith Rush well in their long life together.

The Blackstone couple, who have lived in the same house for the past 68 years, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 3.

The rare milestone came amid a difficult time, with Keith recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and spending several weeks in hospital, but with Shirley’s help, he’s coping well back at home.

The pair met through mutual friends and proximity when they were in their mid-teens, with Shirley growing up in Bundamba and crossing paths with Keith from time to time.

They married extremely young, at just 17 and 18 respectively, at Shirley’s grandfather’s house in Bundamba.

Pictured top left is the happy couple on their wedding day.

Keith insists Shirley was after him because of his soccer prowess during his younger years.

“I had all the girls after me,” the former Blackstone Rover said.

Shirley said she remembered running into Keith one day when she was headed up the hill to Brynhyfryd Castle.

They newlyweds lived with Keith’s mum for a couple of years before moving into the house at Blackstone where they raised five children, and still live today.

The house was fairly old even when they first moved in, and Keith and his father did a lot of the extension work on it.

Keith, now 88, and Shirley, 87, are the proud grandparents of 10 and great-grandparents of three.

“I would marry her again tomorrow,” Keith said of his darling wife.

The couple’s family set up a surprise party for them at their house to celebrate the achievement.