‘Foolish’ mum sells car to stop temptation

An Ipswich mum has been disqualified from driving for two years.

AN Ipswich single mum of five children says she has sold her family car after police busted her out driving when disqualified.

In a case heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Kristen Blair Henderson, 29, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when court disqualified at Churchill on June 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Henderson was intercepted at 8.55am driving a Mitsubishi wagon.

A licence revealed she had been disqualified from driving for six months by court order from March 3.

“Says she was not aware of her licence status as she did not attend court,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Henderson was also subject to a suspended three-month jail term imposed by the District Court for offences that included stealing.

“I’m a single mother of five. I live out at Willowbank. I did the wrong thing,” Henderson told the magistrate.

“It was a very foolish thing to do. Your disqualification would have ended on September 2 if you had stayed off the road,” Ms Sturgess said.

“You are now disqualified for two years.”

Henderson said she sold her car after being charged.

Ms Sturgess warned her that if caught driving when disqualified again it could mean a jail penalty.

Henderson was fined $600, with the fine sent to SPER for payment plan. Her licence was disqualified for two years.

For her breach of the suspended jail sentence, Ms Sturgess extended its operational period by one month.