‘Foolish’ move costs drink driver car, licence, huge fine

Kyle Gillespie leaves court after copping a whopping fine for trying to outrun police while drink driving and crashing into a truck.

WHEN a young man who had a few too many under his belt made the decision to try to avoid an RBT, he could not have known just how much that decision would end up costing him.

An Ipswich court this week heard Kyle Gillespie slammed into a concrete truck while more than double the alcohol limit, resulting in a massive fine and the loss of his licence.

He also wrote off his own vehicle.

Kyle James Vincent Gillespie, 28, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to evading police in Raceview between Rapur St and Cascade St on Saturday, September 26; and drink driving, with an alcohol reading of 0.122.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said Gillespie told police he had been drinking beer before officers saw him leaving the Raceview Tavern.

He stopped at a red light then took off quickly in his Mitsubishi Pajero, which mounted three soft traffic island dividers.

Police activated lights and sirens, and as Gillespie turned too quickly into Warner St, his Pajero crashed into a parked concrete pumping truck.

Gillespie was arrested and when breath tested gave an alcohol reading of 0.122.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Gillespie had already suffered some consequences in that his licence had been immediately suspended, his damaged car had been written off and was not covered by insurance.

“He may face a civil claim for damages to the truck,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess did not express much sympathy.

“Unfortunately you made a foolish decision to evade police and it has very serious consequences,” she said.

“It carries a penalty of 50 days jail or a fine of $6672.

“You are very fortunate you have no criminal history. You turned a serious traffic matter into a much more serious offence.”

Ms Sturgess said offenders know that because police chases can be dangerous the public policy was to discontinue any chase.

She said police had abandoned the pursuit by the time Gillespie crashed.

“It was a very foolish decision made by you when you would have been facing a far lesser fine,” she said.

Ms Sturgess convicted and fined Gillespie a total of $6700. His licence was disqualified three months for drink driving, and a further two years for evading police.