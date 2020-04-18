Foodies rejoice, new way to bring the paddock to your plate

Scenic Rim Food Ambassador Kate Raymont at the launch of the Scenic Rim Farm Box, where farmers from across the region will be delivering their products across southeast Queensland.

STRUGGLING farmers and producers who have been impacted by COVID-19 have come up with an innovative way to bring the paddock to plate experience to more people in larger cities.

A number of primary producers from across the Scenic Rim have teamed up with council to launch the Scenic Rim Farm Box, a new home delivery business which brings the farm right to your doorstep.

They will deliver some of the region’s best award-winning produce, including farm fresh, seasonal quality produce, as well as locally produced wine and beer, to customers in Brisbane and beyond.

The Scenic Rim Farm Boxes have been designed to help fill the Eat Local Week gap caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the cancellation of the popular event which attracts up to 40,000 people annually, and injects more than $2 million into the local economy.

Scenic Rim Food Ambassador Kate Raymont and Mayor Greg Christensen launch the Scenic Rim Farm Box initiative, bringing fresh produce from the region to Brisbane and surrounds.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the service delivered on Council’s approved economic stimulus package announced at a special council meeting March 26 to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the Scenic Rim’s economy.

“Council has committed to work with the region’s agricultural sector to develop a broader ‘Scenic Rim Providore’ sales, logistics and delivery solution to open up growth opportunities,” he said.

“Scenic Rim Farm Box will connect consumers and visitors with the people and produce of the Scenic Rim from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

“While sadly we cannot have Scenic Rim Eat Local Week in its usual format this year, we can have a virtual Eat Local Week instead, via Scenic Rim Farm Box.

“Scenic Rim Farm Box heroes and celebrates our producers, our produce, our chefs and ambassadors and our community.”

Long-term Eat Local Week sponsors and supporters, Kalfresh Vegetables, have collaborated with Scenic Rim Regional Council to establish the Farm Box concept, which has been a long-held goal of Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

Richard Gorman from Kalfresh at the launch of the Scenic Rim Farm Box, where farmers and producers will be delivering their products to Brisbane and the surrounding areas.

“When we heard that Eat Local Week could not proceed in 2020, we started thinking about the ways we could still connect city-based consumers with the Scenic Rim’s seasonal produce,” said Kalfresh CEO Richard Gorman.

“As well as being a farming business, we are a packing and logistics business, so we have offered our systems and team to the new Scenic Rim Farm Box enterprise. The concept was ‘if the city can’t come to the Scenic Rim, let’s take the Scenic Rim to them’.

Customers can sign up and be the first to know when the Scenic Rim Farm Box online shop goes live by visiting www.scenicrimfarmbox.com.au

The first boxes are expected to be delivered in early May.