'Foodie paradise' coming to new Ipswich supermarket

NEW SHOPS: Authentic fresh food retail operators are needed to join a one-of-a-kind fresh food concept, Market Central at Yamanto Central. Contributed

A 'FOODIE paradise' is planned for a new shopping centre in an Ipswich suburb.

Fruit, vegetable, gourmet deli, liquor and newsagency outlets are already promised to make up the the new Yamanto Central when it opens but developers have a taste for more businesses to join the centre.

Plans for a 1,750sqm open-plan market-style shopping centre have been unveiled and retail food operators are needed to join a one-of-a-kind fresh food concept, Market Central.

Developers expect the precinct will deliver premium fresh food to rival the very best markets, in a unique 'street stall' experience. National retailer Coles has secured the lead tenancy and will be supported with boutique trade out opportunities.

Fruit, vegetable, gourmet deli, liquor and newsagency outlets have already committed to join Market Central, cashing in on the forecast appeal of a high-quality fresh produce precinct.

DMA Partners' specialist leasing team is hunting for an artisan baker, florist, butcher, poultry and fresh seafood vendor to create a diverse mix of businesses that will further strengthen Yamanto Central's food and select retail offering.

DMA Managing Director Ryan Andersen said the market-feel shop spaces would provide a constantly evolving visual to customers and create excitement in the space.

"The open-plan design provides flexible tenancies and signage opportunities for clever operators of all sizes to capitalise on the current culinary trends," Mr Andersen said.

"Market Central allows fresh produce and specialty retailers to strategically position themselves within a unique setting in one of Australia's fastest growing areas.

"Our leasing team is negotiating with a range of retailers to bring the best quality produce and specialty offerings to the Ipswich region."

JM Kelly Retail General Manager Vicki Leavy said Yamanto Central's Market Hall was born from big picture thinking refined for a niche local audience.

"The vision for Market Central was inspired by the lively market offerings in Australia's capital cities," she said.

"We wanted to put a community spin on a concept usually reserved for large urban centres.

"Retailers will be given the opportunity to trade out of their tenancies as part of the overall appeal, allowing residents to form lasting relationships with vendors. "Market Central will feel more like a bustling market than a shopping centre. It's a space for residents to meet, eat, shop and discover what the region has to offer." Progressive retailers interested in becoming part of this unique fresh food concept - the first of its kind within a community shopping centre - are encouraged to contact DMA leasing.

Contact Ewen Burg on 0415 339 103 or Tyson Whitewood on 0449 869 993.