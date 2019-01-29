Menu
Bonnie Yutthayothin with a dish from Thai Chuan Chim at Redbank Plaza.
News

Foodie opens third restaurant at bustling shopping centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW Thai restaurant has moved into Redbank Plaza, serving up more than 60 traditional dishes to diners.

For owner Sutep Kingjonggaroensuk, this is his third restaurant. He manages two Princess Thai restaurants, one in Redbank Plains Town Square, and the other in the Brisbane suburb of Clayfield.

However his new establishment at the shopping centre is under a different name - Thai Chuan Chim by Princess Thai.

He saw the opportunity to expand his business when a friend of his announced she would be selling up.

"I know the lady who wanted to sell this one. She wanted to retire. That's why we took over this restaurant here," he said.

"We took over roughly three months ago."

This restaurant employees eight people, including waiters and chefs and is open for dine in and takeaway.

