Gen Windley shows off her outfit made by Jericho Road Clothing.
Foodie fashionistas frock up for paddock catwalk

Ashleigh Howarth
by
27th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FASHIONISTAS who love to dress up are being urged to wear their best-food inspired outfit for the Winter Harvest Festival's first Fashions on the Field competition.

To enter, the outfits must focus on food and drinks which are produced in the Scenic Rim.

Entrants will then model their best outfits on the catwalk for all to see.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said he was looking forward to seeing the creativity people put into their outfits.

"For the very first time in Winter Harvest Festival history we'll have a food-themed Fashions on the Field, so I encourage everybody, young and old, to literally wear their love of local food on their sleeve and compete for some great prizes."

The all-ages Fashions on the Field competition will be judged by Chloe and Kate - the sisters behind Jericho Road Clothing - with sponsorship from Kalfresh Vegetables.

The winner will get $250 in prize money, and there'll also be a special judges award of $150. For all the details, log onto www.eatlocalweek.com.au.

