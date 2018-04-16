Foodie event of the year serving up for a good cause

Ben Ungermann is opening his ice cream shop in partnership with brother Danny with the help of his family.

FOODIES, time is running out to book tickets to an event you won't want to miss.

You have until April 20 to book a seat at the Jacaranda Dinner table for a five-course banquet including wine which will see Orion's Main Street closed down.

Ipswich Hospice Events Coordinator Kerryn Costello said the black-tie mini degustation dinner would see MasterChefs Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann joining as guests.

The event is shaping up to be the biggest fundraiser of the year for Ipswich Hospice and possibly will become an annual event.

Mrs Costello said the fundraising goal was $20,000 with half coming from the dinner and the other from a raffle which had been opened up to whole community.

"The raffle is amazing. There's $5,500 worth of prizes all donated from the community," she said.

"There's everything from glamour photo shoots to a cute yellow vintage bicycle."

Mrs Costello said it cost around $2 million a year to run hospice or $750 per guest per day with half coming from government funding and the rest from fundraising, bequests and payroll deductions.

The QT can now reveal the menu for the exclusive event which is being catered by locals Figjam and Co.

First course is canapes, second is an entree of roasted beetroot with feta, caramelised walnuts and celery tips, and an antipasto plate of, salami, dips and olives, crudités and spiced flatbread.

The main is braised beef cheek with vegetable mirepoix and sarsaparilla piri piri chicken with chilli tomato salsa, spiced roasted carrot salad with orange and chickpea, steamed green beans duo of baked Lockyer valley pumpkin and sweet potato with rosemary and toasted almonds.

Next is lemon curd tartlet and flourless choc raspberry torte with Belgium chocolate sauce and finally premium cheese and dried fruits.

The beef has been donated by JBS Dinmore and carrots, pumpkin and green beans from Kalfresh in Kalbar.

You can buy tickets for the raffle at the Ipswich Hospice reception, at the QT office, Obsession Shoes and Jets, or you can call hospice or message them on Facebook to buy raffle tickets.

"It will be a good night of good food and wine," Mrs Costello said.