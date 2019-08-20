Foodie directory serves up 11 best deals from Ipswich

FROM Mareeba to Ipswich and everywhere in between, Queensland is brimming with quality local produce.

Now residents have access to a directory of 224 suppliers who both produce and employ locally, with 11 of them located across Ipswich.

SCROLL DOWN TO IPSWICH COMPANIES BELOW

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the companies on the Food and Beverage Supplier Directory were providing jobs for Queenslanders and helping boost the state's economy.

"To make the cut they have to prove they have a significant presence in Queensland, employ Queenslanders and use Queensland produce," Mr de Brenni said.

"Each year the State Government spends around $100 million on food and beverages for our hospitals and schools.

"That breaks down to about $13.3 million on meat and poultry, more than $9 million in fruit and vegetables, $7.8 million on bread and milk and $6.4 in dairy products.

"We are committed to buying local and I hope through this directory, Queenslanders get on board too.

"If everyone puts products from these companies at the top of their shopping lists, it will mean a huge boost for jobs and Queensland's economy."

The Food and Beverage Supplier Directory had the backing of the industry and had been developed in conjunction with it.

"This directory is something that was suggested by the food and beverage sector and has been developed hand-in-hand with them through an advisory committee," he said.

Suppliers can apply to be on the directory by going to: qld.gov.au/buyqueensland

Flinders Peak Winery

The vineyard was established over two years, with initial planting taking place in 2003 and subsequent planting in 2004. The vineyard area is 47 acres, consisting of over 19000 vines, separated into 6 blocks, planted to six different clones of Shiraz on Paulsen rootstock. The site now includes a Wine production facility and distillery, Cellar door, 20 on-site accommodation villas that can house up to 80 guests from overnight to eight weeks, and a function area for weddings.

Contact: 04 1170 9950

1544 - 1580 Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing, 4306

Kooroomba Gully

Kooroomba Gully is located on a family farm near the base of Mt Alford. The farm sits within the beautiful Scenic Rim close by to the Teviot Brook. Growing Dexter cattle, olives, fruit, vegetables, edible flowers and herbs in fertile volcanic soils, Kooroomba Gully uses only seasonal - chemical free produce and local Scenic Rim hobby farmers produce in the making of our extensive range.

Contact: 04 0819 9736

229 Kooroomba Dr, Mt Alford 4310

Fassifern Ham & Bacon Co.

Fassifern Ham and Bacon Co. produce high quality old fashioned smallgoods, located in the Scenic Rim outside Brisbane from locally sourced ingredients. The current range includes Honey Kabana, Cheese Kabana, Spicy Chorizo, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Bacon chops and more to come!

Contact: 04 4835 0272

2A Church St, Boonah, 4310

Vegpro4

With almost 20 years experience in vegetable processing, VegPro4 are known for producing high quality, value for money, fresh cut vegetables.

Contact: 07 5463 0288

54 Brent Rd, Boonah, 4310

4 Hearts Brewing Pty Ltd

Beer is where it all began for 4 Hearts. The first brewery to open its doors in Ipswich in over 100 years, 4 Hearts brew masters are committed to premium local ingredients and profound taste.

Contact: 07 3282 9076

88 Limestone St, Ipswich

Moffatt Fresh Produce Pty Ltd

Nearly 100 years on, the company's tradition continues with the fifth generation of Moffatt farmers bringing first class carrots and onions to the community.

Contact: 04 0265 2157

606 Tarome Rd, Tarome, 4309

Kalfresh Vegetables

Kalfresh Vegetables is a business that has good farming techniques at its core. It's a business run by farmers, with a constant focus on the needs of our customers. The owners control all decisions, from seed selection, through to harvest, packing and distribution.

Contact: 04 1761 7154

6206 Cunningham Highway, Kalbar, 4309

Spicers Hidden Vale

Discover a genuine regional adventure that combines a breath of fresh air with luxury, 'paddock to plate' dining and a generous range of nature-based activities at Spicers Hidden Vale. Space to relax. Space to listen, to laugh, to embark on an adventure among the abundant wildlife. Experience the revitalising effect of spending time on 12,000 acres of true Australian Bush.

Contact: 1300 179 340

617 Grandchester Mount Mort Rd, Grandchester, 4340

Summer Land Camels

The company focus on ethical, sustainable and organic farming principles. Over 550 Australian Camels graze on lush native pastures grown in volcanic mineral rich soil. Sustainable production of Camel Milk and Camel Milk products the company's passion.

Contatct: 5467 1707

8 Charles Chauvel Dr, Harrisville, 4307

Figjam And Co

Established in 1995 as Razor Sharp Catering, Figjam and Co have quickly established a name for cutting edge catering throughout southeast Queensland. The family owned and operated business are passionate about providing superior customer service and believe they are only as good as our last function.

Contact: 07 3281 3865

1/60 Downs St, North Ipswich, 4305

Montavon Foods Pty Ltd

Montavon Foods Pty Ltd is a 'dairy farm' located in Peak Crossing, QLD Australia.

Contact: 07 5467 2752



1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing, 4306