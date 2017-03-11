Food producers can do Lockyer proud

Lockyer Valley Regional Council is calling on local food producers to put their hand up for this year's Regional Flavours festival in Brisbane.

The region will take centre-stage at the event, to be held at Southbank July 15-16.

Applications are open and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan encouraged food producers to jump on board.

"Regional Flavours offers our local food producers the opportunity to showcase their produce to a crowd of more than 80,000 food lovers over the two-day event," Cr Milligan said.

Applications close March 24.

Anyone interested in attending is urged to contact the council on 1300 005 872.

