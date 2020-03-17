Menu
'Food hoarders are no better than looters'

by Robert McBeath
17th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
THE populace must start acting in a more responsible way in the current environment, panic buying by the selfish me generation has to halt.

Is the populace suffering some form of mental illness, that's the only way to describe the obsessive grab for toilet paper?

Scott Morrison must address the nation to curb the mass hysteria that is acted out in our supermarkets, or implement harsh laws as a warning to those continuing their greed.

Food hoarders are no better than looters.

There is no food or toilet paper shortage in this country. Toilet paper is manufactured right here in Australia.

I grew up in an era with strips of newspaper and paperbark, not the fancy roles of Kleenex. The loo was outside and down the paddock. The toilet man came once a week.

Wake up to your ridiculous selves. I'm elderly and not panicking.

Furthermore, the role of the media is to "advise, inform, and not to alarm".

Robert McBeath, Raceview.

coronavirus letters to the editor opinion
Ipswich Queensland Times

