Food hampers to support almost 300 students

The University of Southern Queensland's (USQ) Residential Colleges have taken steps to ensure students haven't gone hungry during social distancing.

Staff and students have put together food hampers and delivered them to almost 300 students experiencing financial hardship.

The move is the latest act of community support, adding to the $5.2 million USQ assistance package previously announced to help students with living, study and technology expenses.

USQ Student Life Director Peter Munster said he was proud of the team who had done a marvellous job supporting others through this challenging time.

"When we encouraged students to vacate our colleges, where possible, we released them from their contracts and refunded any money paid in advance for accommodation," he said.

"Residents who left were provided with a $500 relocation grant to help with any travel expenses, and could apply for an additional $500 if their expenses exceeded this."

USQ McGregor College Senior Resident Advisor Nancy Allen said the Colleges had done a fantastic job catering for individual needs.

"The residents that have remained on-campus have been provided three meals a day to ensure they don't have to use communal kitchens or even go into large communal areas such as grocery stores," she said.

"All current residents have been relocated to ensuite bathrooms with no additional costs to ensure social distancing."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave