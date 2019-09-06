Food festivals, Origin FootGolf, spring fairs and more

MANE ATTRACTION: Beyonce Knowles-Carter as the voice of Nala and Donald Glover as the voice of Simba in a scene from the movie The Lion King .

Salisbury in Spring Markets

Saturday, September 7, Alara 33 Salisbury Rd

ALARA Annual handmade arts and crafts market Salisbury In Spring arts, crafts, plants, up-cycled wares, food, drinks and much much more. There is something for everyone. For more information, contact Kristie on 3817 0600.

Spring Fling

Saturday, Waterlea, 62 Rohl Rd

WATERLEA Walloon annual Spring Fling free fun for all the family, featuring live music, markets, food trucks, horse and cart rides as well as face painting, farm animals and kids' rides. From 4pm-8pm.

Great Houses of Ipswich

Saturday, from 10am-4pm at various locations.

THIS biannual event offers a unique opportunity to explore a number of private heritage residences in the region. Great Houses of Ipswich is an initiative of the Ipswich branch of the National Trust of Australia (Queensland).

Entry is free to National Trust members and $5 a house for non-members. Locations include:

The Duce House - 88 Brisbane Rd, East Ipswich.

Collingwood - 15 Murphy St, Ipswich.

Woodlands of Marburg - 174 Seminary Rd, Marburg.

Ipswich Street Food,

Beer and Music Fest

Sunday, from 3-9pm at Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd, Ipswich.

MOBILE chefs will set up a variety of food trucks and dish up world treats. There will also be lots of live music and family friendly entertainment.

The Lion King

sensory screening

Sunday, from 10.30am-1.30pm at Event Cinemas Springfield, Orion Shopping Centre.

FAMILIES with children who have sensory processing difficulties will be able to enjoy the new Lion King movie on the big screen in Springfield. Sing along to the many songs and follow Simba on his journey to becoming king of the Pridelands. To book, visit www.eventcinemas.om.au.

Ipswich Memory

Walk and Jog

Sunday, September 8, from 8am-noon at Bill Patterson Oval, Ipswich.

THE third annual Ipswich Memory Walk will help raise money for Dementia Australia.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children aged 6-17 and $5 for dogs. Visit www.memorywalk.com.au/ events/109/ipswich-memory-walk-jog.

Raceview State

School Spring Fair

Sunday, from 10am-4pm at Raceview State School, Wildey St, Ipswich.

FAMILIES will be able to enjoy a day filled with rides, market stalls, games, food, showbags, performances and entertainment.

50th Anniversary Celebrations McCormack Ballet Centre

Sunday, Shayne McCormack Dance School, 52 Glebe Rd, Newtown Qld 4305

THE principal dance teacher and owner of Shyane McCormick Ballet Centre is celebrating 50 years of teaching ballet in Ipswich. Ms McCormick is celebrating by having a reunion at the dance school on Sunday, October 8, which she would love to see as many of her previous students to attend as possible. Email Kirsten at kweatherhog@gmail.com or phone the mobile on 0402204380.

Castle Hill and Hidden

Vale Adventure Park

Saturday-Sunday, 617 Grandchester Mt Mort Road, Grandchester

IPSWICH is a bit of a mountain biking hotspot.

Behind Spicers Hidden Vale is the Hidden Vale Adventure Park which is free to use. Once a year the Cycle Epic event is held there, or the adventurous can do a four-day MTB trail from Spicers Peak to Spicers Hidden Vale.

Big Red Kidney Community Walk

Sunday, River Heart Parklands, 20 Bremer Street, Ipswich

THE Ipswich community is urged to step out in red to show support for people living with kidney disease. The Big Red Kidney Walk is Kidney Health Australia's annual event to bring the community together to raise awareness and funds to fight kidney disease and show support for loved ones who live with the disease. The event runs 9am-noon. Go to www.bigredkidneywalk.org.au

State of Origin FootGolf

Sunday, Ipswich City Golf, 1A Samford Rd, Leichhardt

QUEENSLAND goes toe to toe with NSW in a FootGolf State of Origin clash in Ipswich this week. Three teams of two from each state will play each other in an 18-hole tournament, while an additional four single players from each team will compete against each other. Tee off is at 2.30pm and it's free to watch. The golf club will be open for meals and drinks. Wear origin colours. Go to footgolf.org.au.