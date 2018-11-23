Food drive to support domestic violence sufferers

WOMAN empowering Woman co-founder Marissa Botes hopes to help women fleeing domestic violence situations this Christmas with food hampers.

She's teamed up with Two Butchers and the Springfield Mo Men to run a food drive this weekend and help raise awareness for White Ribbon Day - which was today.

"I have been in a position where I didn't have food, for my daughter or myself," she said.

Ms Botes who has experienced domestic violence herself said she understood just how much a hamper would help those women and children fleeing domestic violence this Christmas.

Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with Marissa Botes and the food donations they are collecting for women experiencing domestic violence. Carly Morrissey

Non-perishable food items, toiletries and even Christmas presents can be dropped off at Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central and placed into a basket which will be then distributed to domestic violence sufferers.

Two Butchers co-owner Steve McMeniman said the business was proud to support White Ribbon Day.

"It's a silent killer here in Australia and throughout the world both emotionally and physically," Mr McMeniman said.

"So please show your support."

Springfield Mo-Men co-founder Mark Winter said he loved the cause.

"Buy another couple of tins when you're doing your shopping and bring it down to Two Butchers."

Woman Empowering Woman launched this year and operates as a business to support and promote the importance of seeking help, and aims to support charities who work to help women and children as well as combat domestic violence and sexual abuse.