Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Food drive for domestic violence sufferers
News

Food drive to support domestic violence sufferers

Carly Morrissey
by
23rd Nov 2018 6:40 PM

WOMAN empowering Woman co-founder Marissa Botes hopes to help women fleeing domestic violence situations this Christmas with food hampers.

She's teamed up with Two Butchers and the Springfield Mo Men to run a food drive this weekend and help raise awareness for White Ribbon Day - which was today.

"I have been in a position where I didn't have food, for my daughter or myself," she said.

Ms Botes who has experienced domestic violence herself said she understood just how much a hamper would help those women and children fleeing domestic violence this Christmas.

Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with Marissa Botes and the food donations they are collecting for women experiencing domestic violence.
Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with Marissa Botes and the food donations they are collecting for women experiencing domestic violence. Carly Morrissey

Non-perishable food items, toiletries and even Christmas presents can be dropped off at Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central and placed into a basket which will be then distributed to domestic violence sufferers.

Two Butchers co-owner Steve McMeniman said the business was proud to support White Ribbon Day.

"It's a silent killer here in Australia and throughout the world both emotionally and physically," Mr McMeniman said.

"So please show your support."

Springfield Mo-Men co-founder Mark Winter said he loved the cause.

"Buy another couple of tins when you're doing your shopping and bring it down to Two Butchers."

Woman Empowering Woman launched this year and operates as a business to support and promote the importance of seeking help, and aims to support charities who work to help women and children as well as combat domestic violence and sexual abuse.

domestic and family violence springfield mo-men two butchers white ribbon day 2018 woman empowering woman

Top Stories

    Crews continue working to bring fires under control

    Crews continue working to bring fires under control

    News Reports indicate structures may have been lost to fires burning since this afternoon.

    McAulay out of hospital two months after hit and run

    McAulay out of hospital two months after hit and run

    News His family has announced his release from hospital

    • 23rd Nov 2018 6:15 PM
    Doors smashed in Centrelink attack

    premium_icon Doors smashed in Centrelink attack

    Crime Rampage followed unhappy hospital visit

    Restaurant's taps into growing popularity of Indian cuisine

    premium_icon Restaurant's taps into growing popularity of Indian cuisine

    Business Memories of India will hold a grand opening at its restaurant

    Local Partners