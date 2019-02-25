Food donations needed for homeless vending machine

Steve Purcell of Goodna Street Life (op shop) with the new vending machine for homeless people.

Steve Purcell of Goodna Street Life (op shop) with the new vending machine for homeless people. David Nielsen

AN Ipswich charity that helps fight homelessness is asking the community for a little help as we head into winter.

Goodna Street Life Helping Hands Centre desperately needs donations to stock the organisations pantry and vending machine.

Founder Helen Youngberry said donations were needed to help about 1000 homeless people through winter this year.

Since the first 24-hour vending machine was installed in March last year, it has been popular.

People in need pay just 10 cents an item.

"It gets filled everyday,” Ms Youngberry said.

"We probably go through over $250 a month worth of stuff, at 10 cents an item.”

The vending machines are filled with food, female sanitary items, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

And this winter the organisation will be also offer space blankets to help keep people warm.

But what they currently need is food items: Packet noodles, muesli bars, bottled water, cereal, canned goods, tea, coffee, canned fruit/peas/beans, packets of chips, small tubs of fruit, poppers, rice, spagetti and pasta.

Items can be dropped off at 29 Queen Street Goodna