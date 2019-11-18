Food, clothes for the low price of a gold coin

STRUGGLING families and individuals will be able to pick up food, toiletries, clothes and household items for a gold coin donation at the upcoming Shop for Free day in Lowood.

The day is organised by the Lowood Community Action Group as a way to help the hundreds of people who come in to ask for assistance.

The next event will be held at Clock Park in Lowood on November 30 at 8.30am.

Melissa Duckett, who is one of the group’s dedicated members, said more people were doing it tough due to the rise in the cost of living.

“The cost of living just keeps going up, and people are really struggling,” she said.

“We used to do the Shop for Free days three times a year, but because there is so much need, we increased it to four times a year.

“We are trying to keep our community afloat.”

The community group collections donations throughout the year, as well as receiving help from a number of businesses in the region.

One business that has come on board to contribute is the JBS meat processing facility at Dinmore. The Ipswich business donates mince which the community group includes in its hampers.

“JBS is a God send,” Mrs Duckett said.

“I really want to thank them for supporting us through the hard times.

“We have found mince is a product families can do a lot with, and it can go further for families.

“We freeze the mince and then give it out to families when we give away our hampers.”

The community group also receives assistance from Bendigo Bank and Second Bite in Brisbane.

In addition to the Shop for Free day, the community group will also be handing out Christmas hampers in December.

For more information on the hampers, phone the Lowood Community Action Group on 0407 279 412.